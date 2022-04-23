Quader off to Singapore for health check-up

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday went to Singapore for regular health check-up.

The family sources of the minister informed it.

He left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Singapore on Friday at 8:00am.

Obaidul Quader is scheduled to return home on next Monday after undergoing a medical examination under the supervision of doctors at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.









