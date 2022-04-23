Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Quader off to Singapore for health check-up

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday went to Singapore for regular health check-up.
The family sources of the minister informed it.
He left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Singapore on Friday at 8:00am.
Obaidul Quader is scheduled to return home on next Monday after undergoing a medical examination under the supervision of doctors at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian general says Moscow aims to capture southern Ukraine
India's big states plan massive coal imports
Britain and India in new defence, security partnership: Johnson
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Heatwave lashing neighbouring countries browbeating BD
Dr Abdullah made advisor to this year's board of the Bible for medicine textbook
People to get cholera vaccine on priority basis: Minister
Businessman dies in police custody in B'baria: Family


Latest News
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Environment polluters are enemies of country and people: Hasan
Afghanistan: Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban for 'misleading' youths
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
Chhatra League’s Science Cell holds quiz prize distribution programme
Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP
UK, India agree to step up defence, trade cooperation
Most Read News
Japan consumer prices jump
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
Information technology and social change in Bangladesh
The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated
Ensure smooth movement of homebound passengers: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft