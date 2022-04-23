WASA's capacity drops by 60pc

City's Water CrisisDemand for water has increased by 30 crore of liters a day during this summer but the capacity of Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has dropped by 60 crore liters resulting in severe water crisis in the city.

WASA zones 1, 3, 6, 9 and 10 have so far seen the worst crisis. In addition to the water crisis stinking and contaminated water of WASA pipeline has added woes to their misery.

Local people are forced to collect water from mosques and madrasas in those areas.

City dwellers are not getting remedy even after complaining to WASA hotline 16162. Taking this opportunity, some unscrupulous employees have increased price in per WASA water tanker.

Dhaka WASA Managing Director (MD) Taqsem A Khan told the Daily Observer after the Dhaka Utility Reporters Association press conference at Abdus Salam Hall of the Press Club, "Water from outside was entering in the WASA line due to broken water pipes in some part of the capital. We have already started repairing work."

Besides, Dhaka WASA has undertaken several projects to solve the water problem of the capital. Work has already started on the Dhaka Water Supply Network Improvement Project (DWSNIP) to solve the water problem of Old Dhaka.

A project will be launched soon to solve the water problem in other areas of the capital,"said

Taqsem A. Khan.

Residents of Mohammadpur, Lalmatia, Uttara, Jatrabari, Natun Bazar, Manik Nagar, Mirpur and Dhania placed various complaints about WASA water supply.

Maqbool Hasan, a resident of Mollah Road in central Manipur, Mirpur, said, "The water problem in our area is almost three-decade old. We have no water supply from WASA. Local influential peoples provide illegal connection to all houses for Tk 40,000 to Tk 50,000.

"Although the price of water for every 6,000 liters of big car is fixed by the government at Tk.600 now we have to buy per water tanker at Tk 1000 to Tk 1200," said Maqbool Hasan.

Masudur Rahman form Dhonia said, foul-smelling contaminated water came out of the WASA line. No work can be done with this water. For this, they are forced to fetch water from the local mosque.

Masudur Rahman also said, "He did not get any remedy even after calling Dhaka WASA 16162 hotline number."

Dhaka WASA supplies water through a total of 11 zones, including 10 in the capital and one in Narayanganj. The water demand of city dwellers is 210 crore liters in winter season and 240 crore liters in summer season.

Dhaka WASA claims to have the capacity to produce 260 crore liters of water daily. But wishing anonymity a WASA source said, in the summer season WASA cannot produce its targeted amount of water.

WASA's water production is decreased due to subsiding of groundwater levels and load shedding. For this the production of water from deep tube wells is decreasing by about 16 to 18 crore liters per day.

Dhaka WASA has about 900 deep tube wells. They are now producing at least 10 to 12 percent less water than the rainy and winter season.

In addition, 20 percent of WASA water is wasted due to system loss. As a result, out of 270 crore liters of water, 54 crore liters of water is wasting daily.

A WASA source said, Sayedabad Treatment Plant 1 and 2 used to produce 48 crore liters of water daily in normal times. At present the production has reduced to 42 crore liters.

The Chandnighat treatment plant used to produce 20 million liters of water in normal times, now it is producing 10 million liters.

The Bhakurta project would have produced 150 million liters of water daily in normal times. Now it is producing 35 to 40 million liters less than the normal production.

Padma (Jashaldia) Water Treatment Plant project is producing 27 crore liters of water as per normal time. But it cannot treat 27 crore liters of water daily due to load shedding.

According to this calculation, during the summer season, water production of Dhaka WASA decreases to 80 to 85 crore s a day.

According to Dhaka WASA, 91 crore liters of water is produced daily from the treatment plant. The remaining 189 crore liters are produced from deep tube wells.

The current daily water production of Dhaka WASA is 189 crore liters as the production has decreased by 61 crore liters in the summer season.

According to Dhaka WASA estimates, the current water demand of the city dwellers is 2.4 billion liters. As a result, there is a shortage of about 51 crore liters of water daily.









