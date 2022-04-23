Video
German Ambassador misquotes us: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

No BNP representative has commented quoting German Ambassador Achim Troster, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir.  
"He has misquoted us," Fakhrul said it after paying homage at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at Chandrima Udyan in the capital on Thursday.
Earlier, the BNP leaders had a meeting with the German ambassador on March 18. Senior leaders including the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were present at the two-hour meeting at the BNP Chairperson's office at Gulshan.
After the meeting, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told the media, "The meeting discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections. The German ambassador wanted to know about this."
In response to the BNP leader's comments German Ambassador Achim Troster said on Wednesday. "We are dissatisfied with what the BNP leaders said in the media, quoting me."
"The leaders of the party explained why the BNP did not take part in the elections and did not want to take part in different meetings. There was no further discussion," German Ambassador added.
Fakural said illegal prime ministers and illegitimate government have completely failed to run the country. That is why conflict emerges in the different part of the country today.
According to the demands of the people of the country, power should be handed over to a neutral government and elections should be held under the supervision of a neutral election commission, he added.
Regarding the clashes in New Market, The BNP leader said, "The clashes proved once again that there is no government in the country. The illegitimate government has turned this state into a failed state."
There have been hours of clashes in front of the eyes of the police, said Fakhrul and added, but they had not taken any steps to stop the clash.
Police made the path to spread the conflict in the name of neutrality. They are responsible for the killings.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "The newly formed Chhatra Dal committee has taken oath paying homage to the late President Ziaur Rahman, the founder of the party."



