The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested five members of an organized transport extortion ring from Shyampur in the capital yesterday.

The arrested are M Ismail Hossain Akash, 40, Md Mosharraf Hossain, 30, M

Rakib Mollah, 19, Akash Sheikh, 19, and Khaled Hasan, 22.

A team of RAB-3 conducted a special operation in the Shyampur police station

area around 2:15 pm on Thursday and arrested them.

A case was filed in this regard. -BSS