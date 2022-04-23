3 of a restaurant held as 30 suffer food poisoning

PABNA, Apr 22: Police have arrested three people from a restaurant at Rupkotha Road in Pabna under the Food Safety Act on Thursday night.

The arrestees are owner of Kashmiri Food Garden Hasanur Rahman Rony, manager Sabbir Hossain and Nazmus Sadat Masud.

They were arrested in a case filed under Section 33 of the Safe Food Act-2013 and sent to jail the same night.

According to police, a farewell iftar-dinner party was arranged at Pabna Court premises on Wednesday where the restaurant supplied food. Thirty people, including nine judges of the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court, fell ill after having their iftar.

Pabna Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Md. Saiful Islam said that he and his wife became severely ill after having the iftar and later took treatment at a private hospital.

He himself filed a case at Pabna Sadar Police Station after the incident, he said.

Pabna Additional Superintendent of Police Masud Alam said a farewell and iftar was held at the court premises. Everyone fell ill after having iftar brought from the Kashmiri Food Garden. Six of them were treated at the hospital on Wednesday night. The rest took treatment at their homes.

Police arrested three including the owner and manager of the restaurant and sent them to jail, the ASP said. -UNB







