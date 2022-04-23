Eid shopping gets momentum in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, April 22: With only 10 days left for the holy Eid-ul- Fitr, shopping has gained momentum with a huge rush of customers in the markets of the district town.

The buyers are crowding around markets to buy new clothes, cosmetics, shoes and other items for their families as sales have reached their peak after 15 Ramadan.

While visiting the city's New Market, Sadar Road, Purba Bazar Kapar Patti, Enamul Haque Market, Meena Bazar Bigbazar, Shahajan Ali Market, Shopping Mall, Bipani Bitan, Hawkers' Patti, huge crowds of buyers were seen there.

Nasreen Akhter, owner of Saj Ladies Collection at Purba Bazar Ladies Market,told BSS that Indian Sarara, Garara, Diamond, Vivek, Kacha Badam, Long Skirt, Bird Lehenga, Aishwarya Baburti dresses are the best choices of girls.

"Most of women customers are purchasing jorjet type saree ranging from Taka 2,000 to 15,000," she said.

Masud Parvez Babu, the owner of Purba Bazar Babu Garments, said garments of different sizes are being sold for children costing Taka 1,000 to 7,000 andthree pieces are being sold at the prices ranging from Taka 1,500 to Taka 10,000.

Shafi Biswas, senior vice-president of Purba Bazar Cloth Traders Association, said the buyers' gathering has increased this year due to the low Corona infections rate.

Alhaj Maqbul Hossain, the owner of Famous Tailors in New Market, said making cost for each Panjabi is 500 while the shirt is Tk 350-400. -BSS









