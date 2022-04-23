6 business houses fined Tk 42,000 in Jashore

JASHORE, Apr 22: A team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, on Friday realized Taka 42,000 as fine from the owners of six business establishments in different places of the district town.

Sources concerned said the team, led by Assistant Director of the DNCRP in Jashore Walid-Bin-Habib, conducted the drive from 10am to 2pm at New Star Hotel and Restaurant, NK Store, Moshiar Fruit Shop, Saeed Fruit Shop, Saodagar Fruit Shop and Shawkat Shop and realized Taka 30,000, Taka 5,000, Taka 2,000 (each of the three fruit shops) and Taka 1,000 as fine respectively.

The business establishments were fined for irregularities of the Consumer Rights. Members of the law enforcement agencies assisted in the operation team. The campaign will continue to keep essentials' price stable during the holy month of 'Ramadan', Walid-Bin-Habib said. -BSS







