13 members of fake question leak gang held in Laksmipur

LAKSMIPUR, Apr 22: Detectives have arrested 13 members of a gang on a charge of cheating people in the name of providing leaked primary assistant teacher recruitment test question papers in Ramganj upazila of Laksmipur on Friday.

The arrestees are Mahmudul Hossain, his wife Sharmin Akhter, Sumi Akhter, Morsheda Jannat Rebu, Suraiya Akhter, Tania Basar, Tasnim Akhter, Sarmin Akhter, Manzur Hossain, Rahmat Ullah, Parvez Hossain, Zahirul Islam, Jamal Uddin Sabuj.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB police arrested them after conducting several drives in the area before starting exams on Friday morning, said AHM Kamruzzaman, superintendent of police in a press briefing on Friday afternoon. -UNB









