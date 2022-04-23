Video
25 hurt after bus rams car in Dhamrai

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

At least 25 people have been injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Dhaka's Dhamrai Upazila.
The accident occurred around 8 am on Friday near the Joypura bus stand on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, according to Dhamrai Police Station chief Atikur Rahman.
Citing witnesses, Atikur said the Dhaka-bound bus, operated by Hanif Paribahan, overturned on the road divider while the car was left in a crumpled heap. The highway was gridlocked for some time after the accident.
Fire service officials later took the injured to the Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex and other local hospitals for treatment.  
-bdnews24.com


