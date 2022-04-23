Students and traders must shun violence

It is unfortunate that another injured person in the clashes between New Market traders and Dhaka College students died on early Thursday. Deceased Morsalin, 24, was a worker at a shop in New Market. He lived in Kamrangirchar's Rasulpur area. With him, the death toll now stands at two with over 20 injured.



The long-drawn-out clash between students and shop keepers, however, erupted on the late evening of 18 April. Five students of Dhaka College reportedly went to a fast-food restaurant, located at number 2 gate of New Market around 10:30 pm for snacks.



A squabble suddenly ensued between the students and fast-food shop owner and staff when the owner allegedly beat two child labourers of the restaurant over a trivial matter, and the students protested it and tried to solve it.



If this had been the veracity, we are in full agreement with the students' decision to have intervened. Child labourers in most city shops are either maltreated or physically abused because of petty causes.



At one stage, the fast-food shop owner and staffers attacked the students, and hundreds of students from the campus rushed to the spot and attacked the marketplace. Traffic came to a halt in the area as both sides set fire to tires and other objects on the streets. They also threw brickbats and pelted stones at each other.



However, as of Friday police filed a case accusing 22 persons including a BNP leader.



What is disturbing, how could an isolated incident explode in a big scale prolonged bloodshed lasting for over three days? And also why students had targeted the entire marketplace instead of that particular fast-food shop?



The point, however, as the occurrence resulted in violent clashes between two parties, students and shop keepers both have appeared markedly intolerant , reactive and overtly violent.



Disputes or disagreements must be resolved through dialogues, not violent means, and this is not the first time city's students and shop keepers have engaged in violent clashes.



Nevertheless, both shop owners and students alleged that police were not to be found anywhere near the scene when a fresh round of clashes broke out on late Wednesday. Moreover, Students claimed that when the clash broke out, police fired tear shells and rubber bullets directed at them 'on behalf of the traders'.



We fail to understand why it took so long for the law enforcers to bring the situation under control.



Against the backdrop of allegations and counter - allegations, we believe now it is essential to form a probe-body to neutrally investigate into the violent clashes, and bring the perpetrators to book.



We don't want to see the recurrence of such violent clashes in the future.

