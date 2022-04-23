Video
Saturday, 23 April, 2022
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Rooftop gardening demands more attention

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir,
With country's green open spaces fast depleting day by day, urban areas, especially our capital city has turned into a pile of bricks and glasses. Thanks to the culture of rooftop gardening that still keeps alive the love for nature among city people who want to breathe in touch of serene beauty of nature after bustling hours of mechanized and high-tech life.

Apart from giving an opportunity to come close to nature, such gardening can be a great source of blessings in terms of environment and economy. As the agricultural land is shrinking at a rapid rate, rooftop gardening can be taken into account as the perfect alternative.

Although it is a personal venture, proper plan and vision in this regard can give it an infrastructural shape. But to reap cent percent benefit from it, government can come forward to encourage it in more organised way.

Chunnu
Old Dhaka



