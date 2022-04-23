Ukraine-Russia crisis: Five things to know

Since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, fighting has caused over one hundred civilian casualties and pushed tens of thousands of Ukrainians to flee to neighbouring countries-including Poland, a NATO country where U.S. troops are preparing to offer assistance.



Here are five things we should know about what led to the invasion, what is happening now and what could come next.



What is the background to the conflict?

Ukraine, which was part of the Russian empire for centuries before becoming a Soviet republic, won independence as the USSR broke up in 1991. It moved to shed its Russian imperial legacy and forge increasingly close ties with the West.



A decision by Kremlin-leaning Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to reject an association agreement with the European Union in favour of closer ties with Moscow led to mass protests that saw him removed as the leader in 2014.



Russia responded by annexing Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and throwing its weight behind a separatist rebellion that broke out in Ukraine's east.



What does Russia want?

Russia does not want Ukraine in NATO - and has said as much in its list of security demands which were sent to the US last December. The demands included a halt to any NATO drills near Russia's border. It also wants NATO to withdraw from Eastern Europe.



In December, Putin said Russia was seeking guarantees "that would exclude any further NATO moves eastward and the deployment of weapons systems that threaten us in close vicinity to Russian territory".



Putin, who denied for months that he was planning an invasion, has also called Ukraine an artificial creation carved from Russia by enemies, a characterisation Ukrainians call shocking and false.



Could Ukraine join NATO?

Ukraine is not a NATO member, but it wants to be. It is considered a partner of the alliance.



Ukraine's admission to the alliance would require the unanimous approval of the 30 states that make up the body.



Before being considered for membership, NATO says, Kyiv needs to root out scourges such as corruption.



Analysts however say that NATO allies, mainly the US, are reluctant to expand their military footprint in the region and further jeopardise their relationship with Moscow.



While US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has voiced support for Ukraine's membership in NATO, President Joe Biden has been more ambiguous on the question.



How did the invasion break out?

Shelling in the Donbas region had intensified since 21 February when Putin recognised the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent and ordered the deployment of what he called peacekeepers, a move the West called the start of an invasion.



On 23 February, the separatists issued a plea to Moscow for help to stop alleged Ukrainian aggression - claims the US dismissed as Russian propaganda.



Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Thursday shortly after Putin said he had authorised military action to defend itself against what he said were threats emanating from Ukraine.



Russian missiles hit multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, as Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders into the eastern Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, and landing by sea at the cities of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.



Ukrainian President VolodymyrZelenskyy declared martial law and appealed to world leaders to impose all possible sanctions on Russia, including on Putin, who he said wanted to destroy the Ukrainian state.



What happens next?

Zelenskyy called on all citizens who are ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.



The US has predicted that a Russian attack to take Kyiv may cause up to 50,000 civilian casualties, along with that of thousands of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers. European countries have been preparing for the likelihood of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing an assault.



President Biden, who has ruled out putting US troops on the ground in Ukraine, said Putin had chosen a premeditated war that would bring a "catastrophic loss of life and human suffering".



Washington and London have previously spoken of personal sanctions targeting the Russian president in the event of a major escalation in military action.



Cutting Russia out of the SWIFT financial system, which moves money from bank to bank around the globe, would be one of the toughest financial steps they could take, damaging Russia's economy immediately and in the long term.



The US also holds one of the most powerful financial weapons against Putin if he invades Ukraine - blocking Russia from access to the US dollar. The currency still dominates in financial transactions around the world, with trillions of dollars in play daily.



The US is considering imposing export controls, potentially cutting Russia off from the high tech that, among other things, helps warplanes and passenger jets fly and powers smartphones.



Russia has a war chest of more than $600bn in foreign exchange reserves and gold that it can use to prop up the currency and absorb the shock of sanctions.



The prospect of war and sanctions disrupting energy and commodities markets posed an immediate threat to a global economy barely emerging from the pandemic. Stocks and bond yields plunged, while the dollar and gold rocketed higher. Brent oil surged past $100/barrel for the first time since 2014.

