Is China the next Big Boss?

The rise of the United States as a superpower on the world stage was not just a mere event but rather a phenomenon that has altered the whole depiction of politics and order in the world system.



Despite being established and independent as a nation-state in 1776 through the revolutionary war against the British empire, the inner power and competency of the country of the new world appeared through the remarkable role in the WWI that brought about a new scenario in world politics welcoming a new military giant in the place of the United Kingdom, Russia and Germany.



However, the rise of the US as a hegemonic power militarily and economically took much time to be considered worldwide though the rise was technologically faster and smoother than the previous colonial powers.



The role of the US, and its Monroe Doctrine and Marshall Plan, as a saviour for the newly independent American countries and the Western world vehemently made the country unrivalled to the extent of power exercising and enjoying the role of the 'big boss' at that time which lasted until the fall of the Soviet Union and the early of this century.



However, there is no doubt that the US has already lost its unipolar hegemony over the world. Along with the internal turmoil in the US politics and economy resulting from the Trump tenure and covid-19, the external pressures like the rise of China through the PLAN strategy (People's Liberation Army Navy) and BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) and the Ukraine crisis have penetrated the superpower in such a brink whither it is just considered as a great power downgraded from superpower status.



The rise of regional powerhouses and the rise of China particularly, made world politics more rigid and tenacious for the US-led world order.



Coming to the ongoing trajectory of world politics, the Ukraine crisis has brought not only tension for the US liberal order but also made the great power accused of where she got marked with a minus point for not taking adequate measures for bringing a halt to the crisis.



Economic sanctions are considered a conundrum that can hardly be an apt venture to stop a war. Therefore, the US role regarding the crisis is gravely debatable and ambiguous since its commencement despite the continuous military and economic support to Ukraine.



China also began to reconsider which countries should be prioritised in supplying energy for the country. To reduce dependency on the Middle-Eastern and the African countries, the eastern dragon is now pursuing more palatable energy policies, pacts and treaties with Russia.



Due to the ongoing bunches of sanctions from the Western world, Russia gravely fell flat economically. Therefore, it is now welcoming the countries who are willing to have Russian oil and gas at a minimal and discounted price. No doubt that China is the very close one to mostly enjoy the discount.



China is leveraging a more prudent naval strategy regarding the Indo-Pacific under the PLAN. Her BRI is also boosting economic might using the opportunity of the SLOC- Sea Lines of Communication and continental communication.



Militarily China needs more time to surpass the US hegemony due to not having so modernized and intelligentized technology as the US has. Though the process of intelligentization is going on, it will take much time to elevate at the pace of the US and it is not as liquid as the money that has been employed in BRI grand strategy.



However, the robust thing that China still lacks is not military or economic stuff but rather; the power of ideological gain based on particular acceptable norms and principles. In this respect, the US liberal order is unrivalled and unparalleled.



The close system of the Chinese political order and dubious communism will take hundreds of years to be embraced by the states. The United States has established such dominant democratic liberal values and principles all over the world, it will seldom be facile for China to break down and replace.



China is gradually becoming the economic boss and further if it becomes the military boss though, it will still lack to establish a widely accepted global order. Kishore Mahbubani argued that China gives birth to Deng Xiaoping once in a century, and the US gives birth to hundreds of Deng Xiaoping every day as it has liberal order and embraces freedom of speech in domestic and external politics.

Kawsar Uddin Mahmud, BSS, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka. Nasrin Jabin, Research Associate, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).









