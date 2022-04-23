Food adulteration and consumer rights

One of the most important challenges in today's world, including Bangladesh, is providing safe food. Adulterated food has now become one of the most burning issues. Because the amount of adulterated food has increased so much day by day that it has now become the cause of unlimited loss. Adulterated food is said to be the mastermind of genocide. Because one of the basic human rights is food. In other words, providing safe food to the people is the most important task of the state.



If people do not get clean food, our future generations will grow sick. And thus the destruction of a nation will become inevitable. Lately we have noticed that the amount of this adulteration has increased at an alarming rate in the society. The crime of food adulateration is more in Bangladesh. There is no food left in the country which unscrupulous traders do not adulterate. From rice, eggs, meat, fish to all spices, fruits are adulterated everywhere. Fake rice, eggs are now sold in the market. Fish and meat have been sold with formalin for a long time.



Lately, the tendency to ripen different fruits with formalin has increased a lot. Unscrupulous traders are collecting fruits from the trees ahead of time and marketing them with formalin in the hope of making more profit. And people are buying it too. As a result, they are getting sick from eating these formalin foods. And now there are a lot of such patients in the hospital.



But after so many years of independence, did we want such adulteration of food in Bangladesh? Of course not. If there is adulteration in the basic needs of the people then it will have a negative effect on everything else. If we want a healthy, beautiful future generation, we need to stop adulteration of food and provide safe food to the people. In order to stop the supply of this adulterated food from the society, all the sections of the society have to take some joint steps. Now let's focus on those steps.



First, the government must take strong action in this regard. Strict implementation of laws against adulterated food is required. Or if there is any loophole in this law, then the law has to be amended by analyzing it. Because we see that those who are arrested on these charges are released on bail at different times. And again, these would mean that you have to spend for these processes. It is a matter of great regret.



Moreover, regular patrolling of the markets should be done by the magistrate. The mobile court needs to be made more effective. Jails of unscrupulous traders, the amount of fines should be increased further. We notice that the activities of this mobile court usually increase before any big festival. But it must continue throughout the year.



Second, these unscrupulous traders who sell adulterated food should be socially boycotted. We have to make arrangements so that they do not do business in such an illegal way in the society. No food can be purchased from them. Even if they sell food at low prices, nothing can be bought from them. They have to be identified and blacklisted in the society. In order to stop the sale of adulterated food even if it is for the sake of respecting the quality of life.



Third, the merchant community of our society needs to be more effective in this regard. Those who sell adulterated food should be identified. And they have to stop their business. They cannot be helped in any way. No business environment can be provided for them. The leaders of the association have to do business keeping in mind the words of the people. People should take care that they get full, healthy food even if it is low profit. We have to keep the interest of the people in mind before our own interest.



Fourth, people need to be aware of this. If there is any dishonest trader around them, he should be brought to justice. They need to stop helping in any way. It is often seen in our society that people buy what they get at the lowest price. That means people are always looking for cheap things. And dishonest traders take advantage of this by selling adulterated or counterfeit products at lower prices to make more profit. So people should always be vigilant. If you get a product at a lower price, you have to buy it by checking and sorting without buying it.



Fifth, anti-adulteration curriculum should be added to meetings, seminars, TV advertisements or textbooks to raise awareness in the society. Meetings and seminars have to be held in every police station, upazila and district of the country. Harmful aspects of adulteration should be highlighted and people should be warned about this.



Officially anti-adulteration advertisement should be given on TV. You have to write about this regularly in the newspaper. And the textbook has to add curriculum about adulteration. Students will read the subject and will be careful about it from a young age. Teachers have to take responsibility and give knowledge about adulteration.



Sixth, we need to increase our religious values, our family values, our morals. Because if the person himself does not come to the right path, then no matter how many laws there are in the country, he will come out with its loopholes. So we need to awaken religious values in us.



Another important issue in our society today is consumer rights. That is to make sure that the common man is getting the product at the right price. It is often seen that the price fixed by the government is not observed. The sellers raise the price arbitrarily in the hope of making more profit. This is unfair. Bangladesh Consumer Rights Protection Council is there to take care of this issue of consumer rights.



However, consumer rights are not being fully implemented. In other words, not everyone is protesting. Unscrupulous traders are getting rich by making huge profits overnight by cheating with simple buyers. And poor people are being deceived regularly. We have to overcome this situation.



The market system needs to be further modernized. Care should be taken to ensure that there are no illegal shops. It is important to keep a close eye on mobile shops in particular. Government policies need to be further strengthened. The law must be properly implemented.



Those who are related to adulteration are enemies of the country, enemies of the state. And the country must be liberated from these enemies. The consumer has to make arrangements to purchase the product at the right price. Only a society free from adulteration can give a gifted generation to any country. So our slogan should be, "Avoid adulteration, build a healthy, normal country".

Md. Tasnim Hasan Abir, Student, Department of Persian Language and Literature, University of Dhaka











