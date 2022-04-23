FIR and Bangladesh

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR) is one among the widely discussed topics of the present world. The term FIR originated in 2011 from a high technical project of the German Government. It was first picked up by Klaus Schwab founder and Chairman of the World Economic Forum. Increasing earnings and raising standard of living is the main goal of the FIR.



The FIR, also known as Industry 4.0, involves the adoption of cyber physical system (CPS) like Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of System (IoS). The IoT is a network of inter connected smart devices that allow each separate device to interact (i.e. send or receive data) from other devices on the net work.



IoS is business-owned system that can collect data from IoT networks to make independent decisions about business, marketing campaigns, sales etc. CPS are collections of physical and computer components that are integrated with each other to operate a process safely and efficiently. The three main components of CPS are computation, communication and control.



The FIR builds on three industrial revolutions that came before it.



Fourth IR is characterized by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital and biological.



The FIR is marked to a new phase of production, distribution and communication through the wide spread use of the internet. Although it expands from the third episode to fourth episode qualitatively it has added a new dimension. The pace of its development is not comparable to the previous ones.



Previous episodes gave importance on physical labour whereas in this episode that has been greatly reduced and human intellect and instruments have taken place there.



The FIR is a digital revolution basically based on information technology resulting to create various possibilities in the overall movement of the country, namely, the effect of automation reduces the risk at work, increased regulation in the manufacturing industry, big changes in health and medicine, increased demand in specialized profession, improving the overall quality of life.



Technologies uses under FIR

The FIR is powered by a suit of core technologies that has been advancing for decades at an exponential rate such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine learning, The Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Block Chains, Cloud and Edge Computing, Robots and Cobots, Autonomous Vehicles, The 5G Network, Genomics and Gene Editing, Quantum Computing, Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), Biotechnology, 3D and 4D printing.



The FIR is largely driven by four specific technological developments such as high speed mobile internet, AI and automation, the use of big data analytics and cloud technology. Of these four technologies, AI and automation are expected to have the most significant impact on employment figure within the global workforce. However, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays the biggest role in achieving the revolution.



Pros and Cons of FIR: The stream of globalization is impelling Bangladesh to adopt the technologies of the FIR. The adaptation of FIR can create enormous difficulties for the country with some new opportunities.



FIR has brought several advantages for society and business including increased productivity, efficiency and quality in processes, greater safety for worker by reducing jobs in dangerous environment, enhanced decision making with data based tools, improved competitiveness by developing customized products that satisfy consumer needs, improved quality of life, lower barriers of entrepreneurship, new market for business, lower transportation and communication costs, more logistics and supply chain all of which drive economic growth.



Challenges and potentiality of FIR

Ensuring data security, technical problems disrupt production, protecting personal privacy, ensuring a continuous connection between the internet and technology, many people loss their job opportunities due to automation.



The FIR has potential to raise global income levels and improve the quality of life for populations around the world. To date, those who have gained the most from it have been consumers able to afford and access the digital world; technology has made possible new products and services that increase the efficiency and pleasure of our personal lives. Ordering a cab, booking a flight, buying a product, making a payment, listening to music, watching a film or playing a game - any of these can now be done remotely.



Technological innovation will also lead to long term gains in efficiency and productivity. Transportation and communication costs will drop, logistics and global supply chain will become more effective and the costs of trade will diminish, all of which will open new markets and drive economic growth.



Bangladesh: FIR largely depends on digital technologies. Automation in the service delivery system will make the public service more available for the citizens and ensure transparency in the working procedure of the Government. Massive public sector reforms will take place and maintaining this transformation will be tremendous challenge for Bangladesh.



Another challenge is the severe shortage of qualified human resources which can appropriately support policy makers to develop and revise policies faster per the changes or developments in the international policies or technology development.



The FIR is going to happen with the digital revolution. Bangladesh has done all it needs to prepare for digital integration during or after the FIR.



Bangladesh has launched 5G on 16 December 2021 to make the 50th anniversary of the victory. Skilled man power is essential for the FIR. To this purpose 39 high-tech parks have been established as well as various groundbreaking programmes are being taken and implemented. The next high-tech park in Bangladesh will be Silicon Valley.



To ensure transparency in the working procedure some radical change is brought under the Access to Information (a2i) programme to make the Government sector versatile, efficient and competitive. Its primary goal is to ensure easy, affordable and reliable access to quality public services for all citizens of Bangladesh.



Through the a2i Government already established 4509 Union digital Center (UDC) in 4509 union parisad and 64 districts e-service center in all districts. In addition to those Government also digitized all Government and autonomous bodies and trained up man power for e-service delivery to the people.



The main services of the Government especially land registration, birth registration, university admission or job application etc. are being delivered digitally to the door steps of the citizens. Digital technology has made the provision of basic services easier and more affordable.



The mobile banking system of Bangladesh has changed a lot through bkash, Nogod and Rocket. Marginalised people can easily transact money without opening a bank account.



Bangladesh is trying to raise awareness among the stakeholders about the FIR concept and encourage entrepreneurs to incorporate new technologies to get benefits from it.



As a result of the FIR, a large number of people lost their jobs and on the contrary a variety of new fields of work will be created. The standard of living will increase along with the increase in income of the people of the country. In addition, people's lives will depend more on technology.



Professional Development training for human resources, job-based education system, sensitive labour policies, alternative employment sector with updated technologies, investments in SME are expected to tackle the challenges of FIR in Bangladesh.

Abdul Quaiyum, Former

Member, Bangladesh Trade and

Tariff Commission









