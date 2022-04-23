College student drowns in Barishal

BARISHAL, Apr 22: A college student drowned in a pond in the city on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Simanta, 18, a resident of Sher-e-Bangla Road area in the city.

He was a twelfth grader at Alekanda Collage in the city.

Local sources said Simanta went missing in the pond of Barishal BM College in the city at around 1:30pm while taking a bath in it.

Being informed, fire service personnel rescued him from the pond and rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Fire Fighter of Barishal Fire Service Station Faizul Haque confirmed the incident, necessary steps will be taken place in this connection.