A village turned into Embroidery Palli in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Apr 22: A village of the district has been turned into an Embroidery Palli for doing embroidery works by young women of the village.

The village is Khamar Boali under Boali Union of Sadar Upazila in the district.

According to office sources, a project entitled Gaibandha Integrated Rural Poverty Alleviation was launched in all seven upazilas of the district in 2018 targeting to bring 18,600 beneficiaries under the project.

The project is being implemented by the direct supervision of Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB) here under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.

Various income-generating activities are being done under the project. A large number of rural women had already been involved in the activities. As a result, they are being self-dependent economically through overcoming their hardship and alleviating their poverty-like situation.

Because of the motivation by the officials and staff of the project, almost all young and energetic women including unmarried ones of Khamar Boali Village have been involved in embroidery work.

For conducting the embroidery works by the women, the village has been turned into an Embroidery Palli this year. If anybody visits the palli, he or she will be satisfied to see the work and business of the women.

Very recently, Md. Mashiur Rahman, ndc, secretary of Rural Development and Cooperative Division under the Ministry, visited the Embroidery Palli as chief guest.

After seeing the income-generating activity of the women involved in the project, Secretary expressed his satisfaction over the work.

As the project launched by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has created working opportunities to hundreds of young women in the village; this model would be spread in other parts of the country without delay to attain the cherished goal of the project, he added.

He also talked to the beneficiaries of the project. At that time, many of the beneficiaries told him that with their success, the size of the Embroidery Palli is getting bigger day by day.

Earlier, project director Abdus Sabur briefed the team of the officials led by secretary about the overall activities of the project and its positive impacts.

Director General of BRDB Supriyo Kumar Kundu, Project Director Abdus Sabur, Sadar Upazila Rural Development Officer Tahajul Islam accompanied the secretary during his visit.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Shahidul Islam Sabu said, if the Embroidery Palli exists for next few years, the hardship and poverty-like situation of the women would be removed forever.

DC Oliur Rahman told The Daily Observer that he is also monitoring and supervising the project works closely to make the project a success in the district.









