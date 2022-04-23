Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Apr 22: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide in Tanore Upazila of the district.

Deceased Rabia Khatun, 16, was the daughter of Dukhu Mandal, a resident of Salbari Village in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Bongaon High School.

Local sources said one Imon, 20, son of Abdur Rahim of Chairakh Village, developed a love affair with Rabia. Rabia's family came to know the matter recently. After knowing this, they wanted Rabia to marry her lover. But Imon refused to marry her.

Following this, Rabia drank poison in the house on Tuesday night out of huff with her boyfriend.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her.

Later, she died at around 1am on Wednesday while on the way to Tanore Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









