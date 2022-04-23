Three electrocuted in Noakhali, Dinajpur

Three people including a woman and her minor child have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Dinajpur, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A woman and her minor son were electrocuted in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Kohinur Begum, 35, wife of Nesar Uddin, and her son Yasin, 3, residents of Char Fakira Village under Sonadia Union in the upazila.

Kohinur used to work as a housemaid at one Jamindar Shahin's house in Purba Charbata Village.

Police sources said locals spotted the bodies stuck with a torn electric wire at a garden nearby their house in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Noakhali 2500bed General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Police assumed that Kohinur and her son Yasin might have been come in contact with the electric wire when they were going to neighbour's house in the evening, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Char Jabber Police Station (PS) In-Charge Shah Alam confirmed the incident.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman alias Babu, son of Abdul Jalil, a resident of Jugirghopa Village in Khansama Upazila of the district. He was an electrician by profession.

Local sources said Abdur Rahman was working in the second floor of Winner's Sporting Club and Library at Ranirbandar in Chirirbandar Upazila at around 10pm.

At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him critically injured.

Later, Abdur Rahman succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was filed from them.

Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar PS Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.









