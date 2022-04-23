Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three electrocuted in Noakhali, Dinajpur

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman and her minor child have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Dinajpur, in two days.
NOAKHALI: A woman and her minor son were electrocuted in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased were identified as Kohinur Begum, 35, wife of Nesar Uddin, and her son Yasin, 3, residents of Char Fakira Village under Sonadia Union in the upazila.
Kohinur used to work as a housemaid at one Jamindar Shahin's house in Purba Charbata Village.
Police sources said locals spotted the bodies stuck with a torn electric wire at a garden nearby their house in the evening and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Noakhali 2500bed General Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Police assumed that Kohinur and her son Yasin might have been come in contact with the electric wire when they were going to neighbour's house in the evening, which left the duo dead on the spot.
Char Jabber Police Station (PS) In-Charge Shah Alam confirmed the incident.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman alias Babu, son of Abdul Jalil, a resident of Jugirghopa Village in Khansama Upazila of the district. He was an electrician by profession.
Local sources said Abdur Rahman was working in the second floor of Winner's Sporting Club and Library at Ranirbandar in Chirirbandar Upazila at around 10pm.
At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him critically injured.
Later, Abdur Rahman succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was filed from them.
Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar PS Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
College student drowns in Barishal
A village turned into Embroidery Palli in Gaibandha
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Three electrocuted in Noakhali, Dinajpur
Youth killed in road mishap at Santhia
7,030 farmers get agriculture incentives in three upazilas
Boro, mango production fall feared
61 detained on different charges in Rajshahi


Latest News
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Environment polluters are enemies of country and people: Hasan
Afghanistan: Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban for 'misleading' youths
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
Chhatra League’s Science Cell holds quiz prize distribution programme
Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP
UK, India agree to step up defence, trade cooperation
Most Read News
Japan consumer prices jump
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
Information technology and social change in Bangladesh
The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated
Ensure smooth movement of homebound passengers: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft