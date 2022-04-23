Youth killed in road mishap at Santhia

SANTHIA, PABNA, Apr 22: A young man was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Santhia Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Hossain, 20, a resident of Mahmudpur Village under Nandanpur Union in the upazila.

The injured are: Selim, 22, Raihan, 23, Sagar, 18, and Abdus Salam. All of them are tube well labourers and residents of Mahmudpur Village.

Local sources said five labourers were going to Bongram Bazar for work at around 6am.

At that time, a soil-laden speedy truck hit them from behind in Ganguahati Maniktala area under Nandanpur Union on the Pabna-Dhaka Highway, leaving Sagar dead on the spot and four others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

The injured were taken to Pabna General Hospital.

Of the injured, the condition of Selim is stated to be critical.

However, police seized the killer truck.

Sub-Inspector of Madhpur Highway Police Station Md Isahaq confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.









