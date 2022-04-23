7,030 farmers get agriculture incentives in three upazilas

A total of 7,030 farmers received paddy seed and fertiliser as agriculture incentives in three upazilas- Nandigram Upazila of Bogura and Kamalganj and Kulaura upazilas of Moulvibazar, in recent times.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A total of 3,030 small and marginal farmers, both male and female, got high yielding Aush seeds and fertilisers free of cost in Nandigram Upazila of the district recently.

The agriculture incentives were given under the Kharip-1 of fiscal year 2022-2023 to raise Aush production in the upazila.

To make the distribution, a function was arranged at the Upazila Parishad auditorium. Upazila Chairman Rezaul Ashraf Jinnah was present as chief guest. It was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shifa Nusrat.

The address of welcome was delivered by Upazila Agriculture Officer Adnan Babu.

Upazila Vice-President Dulal Chandra Mahanta, Woman Vice-President Shraboni Aktar Banu, and Union Chairman Rezaul Karim Kamal were present as special guests.

Each recipient got 5kg Aush seed, 20kg DAP and 10kg MOP fertilisers.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Agriculture incentives of seed and fertiliser were distributed free of cost among 2,000 small and marginal farmers of nine unions in Kamalganj Upazila of the district recently. Two combine harvesters were provided at a subsidised rate.

The incentive programme was opened by Vice-Principal Dr. Abdus Sahid, MP. Subsidy prices of the harvesters were fixed at Tk 27-35 lakh, with 70 per cent subsidy for haor farmers while 50 per cent for non-haor ones.

The function presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashequl Haq was held in the Upazila Parishad auditorium.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Bir Muktijoddha Prof Md Rafikur Rahman, Kamalganj Municipality Mayor Md Jewel Ahmed, Upazila Woman Vice-Chairman Bilkis Begum, ex-president of Upazila Awami League M Mosaddek Ahmed Manik, Ali Nagar Union Chairman Niaz Morshed Razu, and Upazila Agriculture Officer Jony Khan were present.

Each farmer got 5kg Aush seeds, 20kg DAP and 10 kg MOP fertilisers.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Agriculture tools, seeds, and fertilisers were distributed among small and marginal farmers in Kulaura Upazila of the district recently.

Under technology-based combine agriculture management, the agriculture incentives were provided.

The distribution function was arranged on Kulaura Upazila Parishad premises by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE). The incentives were handed over by Kulaura Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Sajal Molla as chief guest.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Abdul Momin conducted it.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. Mithun Chakrabarti, Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Mohammad Abu Masud, DAE Officer Md Billal Hossain, Kulaura Press Club President M Shakil Rashid Chowdhury, agriculture committee member Hossain Mansur Uddin, Upazila Juba League President Abdus Sahid, and Upazila Swechchhasebok League President Enamul Haq Mifta were present as special guests.

Md Abdul Momin said, the government is providing agriculture tools, seeds, and fertilizers in order to make increased agriculture production in a short time and low cost; eight combine harvesters have been allocated at a subsidised price in Kulaura Upazila.

For these harvesters, the government will count 70 per cent subsidy for farmers of haor areas while 50 per cent for non-haor areas. The remaining money will be paid by farmers.

Besides, in fiscal year 2021-22 Kharip-1/22-33 season, 5kg seeds, 20kg DAP, and 10kg MOP fertilisers each will be distributed among 2,000 small and marginal farmers to increase Aush production.









