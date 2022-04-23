Boro, mango production fall feared

Nor'wester Lashes Over Porsha, NandigramIRRI-Boro crops and mango groves were seriously damaged in Porsha of Naogaon District and Nandigram of Bogura due to Nor'wester on Tuesday night. Farmers are in concern of incurring losses.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A jeopardy to yielding of Boro paddy and mango is being apprehended by growers after the Nor'wester hit the Upazila in the district.

On Tuesday night, the Nor'wester and gusty wind lashed over the upazila, causing irrecoverable damages to Boro crops and mango groves.

A farmer of Jalua Village Ataur Rahman said, farmers of the village of Tentulia Union cultivated Boro on about 300 bighas of land; already few fields have been ripe while others are ripening; but these were hit by the nor'wester. Plants have got lied down. "We are fearing a half fall of production," he further said.

Another farmer of Suhati Village of Nitpur Union Mojibor Rahman said, several thousands of paddy fields including his five bighas have lied down.

Mango growers of Bangabari Village Moklesur Rahman, and Rejaul Karim of Niskinpur Village at Ghatnagar Union said, their growing mangoes were dropped by about 20 per cent. "We are apprehending financial loss because of less mango production," they added.

Another grower Masud Shah in Porsha said, "Despite dropping of mangoes by the wind, it has been good for the remaining ones. But growers will have to suffer some losses."

When asked, Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjoy Kumar Sarkar said, despite the wind-driven damage, the yielding growth proportion of paddy will not be hampered.

Mango yield will not be much affected, he added.

The rainfall has been good for both mango and paddy, he maintained.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: According to field sources, Boro fields were about to be harvested within seven/eight days. But the Nor'wester hit these standing fields on Tuesday at 4:30am. The paddy plants have lied down.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers in the upazila said, after being lashed out by the wind, they are apprehending production fall. The remaining fields looking green will also experience decreasing yield, they added. Besides, harvesting labourers will not be available at double wage even, they added.

According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Office, a total of 1, 27,632 tonnes of paddy production have been fixed from 19,573 hectares of paddy land in the upazila.

A farmer of Dohar Village of Buril Union in the upazila Sree Krishna Das said, paddy fields in low areas have been submerged in rain water. "We have been harmed," he added.

Another farmer of Dalgachha Village of Sadar Union Maniruzzaman said, "Our IRRI paddy fields have been damaged seriously. It will be difficult to get labourers to cut lying plants," he added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Adnan Babu said, the Nor'wester has harmed 136 ha partially. "We are advising receding stranded water from submerged fields. If not possible, it is asked for tying two-three bunches of plants together to be straightened," he maintained.









