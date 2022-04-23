Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

61 detained on different charges in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondents

RAJSHAHI, Apr 22: A total of 61 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives Rajshahi in three days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 16 people on different charges in the city. RMP sources confirmed the information on Friday.
Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, five were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP sources added.
Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 19 people on different charges in in the city.
RMP sources confirmed the information on Thursday.
Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, five were drug addicts and the rest two were held on various charges.
A huge volume of contraband drugs were also seized from the detainees during the drive.
However, legal action has been taken against the detainees. On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 26 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Wednesday.
Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest have been detained on different charges. The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
College student drowns in Barishal
A village turned into Embroidery Palli in Gaibandha
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Three electrocuted in Noakhali, Dinajpur
Youth killed in road mishap at Santhia
7,030 farmers get agriculture incentives in three upazilas
Boro, mango production fall feared
61 detained on different charges in Rajshahi


Latest News
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Environment polluters are enemies of country and people: Hasan
Afghanistan: Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban for 'misleading' youths
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
Chhatra League’s Science Cell holds quiz prize distribution programme
Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP
UK, India agree to step up defence, trade cooperation
Most Read News
Japan consumer prices jump
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
Information technology and social change in Bangladesh
The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated
Ensure smooth movement of homebound passengers: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft