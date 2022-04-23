61 detained on different charges in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Apr 22: A total of 61 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives Rajshahi in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 16 people on different charges in the city. RMP sources confirmed the information on Friday.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, five were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP sources added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 19 people on different charges in in the city.

RMP sources confirmed the information on Thursday.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, five were drug addicts and the rest two were held on various charges.

A huge volume of contraband drugs were also seized from the detainees during the drive.

However, legal action has been taken against the detainees. On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 26 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest have been detained on different charges. The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.













