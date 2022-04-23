Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Ashrayan dwellers in Gazipur dream of new life

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, Apr 22: The recipients of gift houses of the Prime Minister in the district are now weaving new day-dream.
On the occasion of Mujib Barsho, a total of  1,795 destitute families were given PM's  gift houses in Gazipur District. They are now basking in appreciating the PM.
According to the data of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office, in three phases, 575 houses have been built in Gazipur Sadar Upazila, 240 ones in Kaliakoir Upazila, 80 in Sreepur, 90 in Kaliganj, and 157 in Kapasea Upazila.
Houses built under first and second phases have been handed over. But houses under the third phase are still under-construction. Besides, 653 more houses under 5th phase are awaiting construction in five upazilas. Their constructions will begin soon.
Under the PM's Ashrayan Project-2, houses are being built under the supervision of the district and upazila administration. These gift houses will be handed over in phases among the destitute people.
Along with the distributed houses, two decimal lands have been given to each recipient. One unit of submersible pump has been installed for per ten families by the Department of Public Health. Palli Bidyut has been arranged free of cost.
One Mofazzal Hossain, 50, of Chala Village of Beraid area of Sreepur Municipality was born in a destitute family without two legs. After his father's death, he chose begging for survival. He had to pay Tk 3,000 as house rent per month. Now he has quitted begging after getting house and land.
Ambia Khatun, 50, is a poor woman. She is the wife of handicapped Jalal Uddin of Kawraid Dypara Village. The family would live on begging. After getting house, they have left begging. Now they no longer need to pay house rent. "I couldn't imagine the government would stand beside destitute families. Now all families are hoping to live well," she added.
Sreepur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tarikul Islam said, "We are supervising the construction quality of the gift houses of the PM. But the biggest challenge is to sort out genuine shelter seekers. We have selected them in several phases. Their dream is for a land piece or a house. On the occasion of Mujib Barsho, each family is now smiling. Many have left begging. Their children are going to school. These families have opened the door of weaving new day dream."
DC Anisur Rahman said, after getting PM's gift houses on the occasion of Mujib Barsho, the destitute families have turned around; now they are owners of the house and land.
"We are trying to ensure quality of the on-going houses through regular supervision. Our administration in Gazipur is very active in this regard," he added.
DC further said, a house creates inspiration of survival in a man; and centring this house, a hope appears; and it is Sheikh Hasina Model of inclusive development in poverty eradication.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
College student drowns in Barishal
A village turned into Embroidery Palli in Gaibandha
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Three electrocuted in Noakhali, Dinajpur
Youth killed in road mishap at Santhia
7,030 farmers get agriculture incentives in three upazilas
Boro, mango production fall feared
61 detained on different charges in Rajshahi


Latest News
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Environment polluters are enemies of country and people: Hasan
Afghanistan: Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban for 'misleading' youths
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
Chhatra League’s Science Cell holds quiz prize distribution programme
Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP
UK, India agree to step up defence, trade cooperation
Most Read News
Japan consumer prices jump
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
Information technology and social change in Bangladesh
The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated
Ensure smooth movement of homebound passengers: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft