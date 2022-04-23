Ashrayan dwellers in Gazipur dream of new life

GAZIPUR, Apr 22: The recipients of gift houses of the Prime Minister in the district are now weaving new day-dream.

On the occasion of Mujib Barsho, a total of 1,795 destitute families were given PM's gift houses in Gazipur District. They are now basking in appreciating the PM.

According to the data of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office, in three phases, 575 houses have been built in Gazipur Sadar Upazila, 240 ones in Kaliakoir Upazila, 80 in Sreepur, 90 in Kaliganj, and 157 in Kapasea Upazila.

Houses built under first and second phases have been handed over. But houses under the third phase are still under-construction. Besides, 653 more houses under 5th phase are awaiting construction in five upazilas. Their constructions will begin soon.

Under the PM's Ashrayan Project-2, houses are being built under the supervision of the district and upazila administration. These gift houses will be handed over in phases among the destitute people.

Along with the distributed houses, two decimal lands have been given to each recipient. One unit of submersible pump has been installed for per ten families by the Department of Public Health. Palli Bidyut has been arranged free of cost.

One Mofazzal Hossain, 50, of Chala Village of Beraid area of Sreepur Municipality was born in a destitute family without two legs. After his father's death, he chose begging for survival. He had to pay Tk 3,000 as house rent per month. Now he has quitted begging after getting house and land.

Ambia Khatun, 50, is a poor woman. She is the wife of handicapped Jalal Uddin of Kawraid Dypara Village. The family would live on begging. After getting house, they have left begging. Now they no longer need to pay house rent. "I couldn't imagine the government would stand beside destitute families. Now all families are hoping to live well," she added.

Sreepur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tarikul Islam said, "We are supervising the construction quality of the gift houses of the PM. But the biggest challenge is to sort out genuine shelter seekers. We have selected them in several phases. Their dream is for a land piece or a house. On the occasion of Mujib Barsho, each family is now smiling. Many have left begging. Their children are going to school. These families have opened the door of weaving new day dream."

DC Anisur Rahman said, after getting PM's gift houses on the occasion of Mujib Barsho, the destitute families have turned around; now they are owners of the house and land.

"We are trying to ensure quality of the on-going houses through regular supervision. Our administration in Gazipur is very active in this regard," he added.

DC further said, a house creates inspiration of survival in a man; and centring this house, a hope appears; and it is Sheikh Hasina Model of inclusive development in poverty eradication.










