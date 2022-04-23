13 nabbed with drugs in six districts

A total of 13 people including three women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Rajshahi, Gazipur, Naogaon, Kurigram, Patuakhali and Brahmanbaria, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 700 grams of heroin from Forhadpur area in Godagari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Shakil Ahmed, 21, son of Al Amin, a resident of Borgachhi Village in Bholahat Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Forhadpur area in Godagari Upazila at around 8:30pm and arrested Shakil along with the heroin.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Godagari PS, the arrested person along with the seized heroin was handed over to police on Friday morning, the RAB sources added.

GAZIPUR: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested three drug dealers including two women along with 20 kilograms of hemp from Kashimpur PS area in the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are: Md Shafiq Hossain, 42, son of Md Shakil Hossain, hails from Bogura; Nahida Akhter, 36, wife of Md Shafiqul Islam, and Meghla Akhter, 32, daughter of Mominul Islam, of Bhola District.

RAB sources said in information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jirani Bazar Masjid Market area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway under Kashimpur PS at around 2:05am and arrested the trio along with the hemp worth about Tk 2.4 lakh.

The arrested confessed their involvement in drug dealing in different districts including Dhaka and Gazipur for long during primary interrogation.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kashimpur PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Two people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 5 kilograms and 100 grams of hemp from the upazila at night.

The arrested person is Md Tareq Hossain, 27, son of Md Sekendar Ali, a resident of Dakshin Laxmipur Village under Safapur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Mohadevpur PS Abul Kalam Azad conducted a drive in the house of Tareq Hossain at night and arrested him.

The law enforcers also recovered 5kg 100gm hemp and Tk 57,000 in cash from his possession at that time.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Mohadevpur PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Thursday.

Earlier, a man was arrested along with hemp in the upazila on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Md Hasan Dewan, 23, son of Md Manzur Dewan, a resident of Bamansata Village in the upazila.

A mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Mizanur Rahman conducted a drive in the area and arrested him red-handed while he was consuming hemp.

The arrested was sent to six months of simple imprisonment.

Mohadevpur PS OC Md Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed both the drives.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a couple along with eight bottles of phensedyl and seven bottles of escuf syrup from Nageshwari Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Amzad Hossain, 42, son of A Khaleq, and his wife Rozina Khatun, 35, residents of Baxir Khamar Ballavpur area under Nageshwari Municipality.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Amzad Hossain at around 10:30pm and arrested the couple along with the phensedyl and escuf syrup.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nageshwari PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday morning following a court order.

Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan confirmed the matter.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Members of RAB arrested three drug peddlers along with hemp in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested men are Arif Hossain, 28, Md Bayezid, 30, and Solaiman Khalifa, 25, residents of Kuakata in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-8 conducted a drive at Ward No. 7 in Kuakata at around 6pm and arrested the trio, said its company commander Shahidul Islam.

He also said some 980 grams of hemp, two mobile phone sets, three SIM cards and 2,000 Tk in cash were seized from their possessions.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested men with Mahipur PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 200 yaba tablets from Nabinagar Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Abdul Mannaf alias Monek, 50, son of late Sudhan Mia, a resident of Nurjahanpur Village under Barikandi Union, and Tareq, 22, son of late Rashid Mia, a resident of Khollakandi Village in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Nurjahanpur area and arrested them from Manek's house along with the yaba tablets and homemade weapons.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nabinagar PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Nabinagar PS OC Aminur Rashid confirmed the matter.











