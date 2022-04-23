Three people found dead in three districts

Three people including two females have been found in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Patuakhali and Dinajpur, in two days.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a naked woman in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30 to 35, could not be known immediately.

Indurkani Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Shamim Hossain said locals spotted the body of a naked woman wrapped in a sack at a bush in Parerhat Residential area in the upazila in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that someone might have killed the woman four to five days back and dumped the body there.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the official added.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a girl from her residence in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Yanur Begum, daughter of Musa Khan, a resident of Borobaliatali Village under Baliatali Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Borobaliatali Senior Madrasa in the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Kalapara PS Asadur Rahman said locals saw her body hanging with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report, the OC added.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from his residence in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj alias Manik, 20, son of Shafiqul Islam alias Chhapu, a resident of Pashcim Balapara Hothatpara Village under Nashratpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the body of Manik was found hanging with a scarf from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 7pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Locals suspect that he might have been murdered.

However, police are investigating the matter.

Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.









