Woman crushed under train in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Apr 22: A physically-disabled woman was crushed under a train in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sirajganj Railway Police Station Sanwar Hossain said the woman was beggar. She used to beg at Salap Station.

However, the Nilphamari-bound Nilsagar Intercity Train hit her in Salap Rail Gate area at around 10:15am, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, Railway police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.









