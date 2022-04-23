Diarrhoea situation worsens in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Apr 22: The diarrhoea situation is continuing to worsen in the district.

But treatment is hampered in 250-Bed Meherpur General Hospital (MGH). But the actual bed-number is 100. Due to bed crisis, all patients cannot be accommodated with seats. Most patients are treated on floor and stairs. Diarrhoea treatment activities are also carried out in an unhygienic environment of MGH.

According to Dr. Jawaharul Anam Siddiqui, civil surgeon, there were only 21 diarrhoea patients in the district till April 11; due to sudden rise in temperature, the water borne-disease has appeared in Meherpur like other parts of the country; most of the infected patients are women and children; and almost all patients are residents of Meherpur Municipality.

MGH, the largest hospital in the district, is struggling to cope with the rising trend of patient stress. Bed-crisis has turned critical; that is why so many patients are being treated on the hospital floor and stairs.

A visit to the hospital found the diarrhoeal treatment being provided in an unhealthy environment, and foul odour was felt spreading out from garbage scattered around beds having patients.

Many patients are lying on own mat-bed on the floor. Relatives of patients are also staying with their diarrhoeal patients. Many are going back houses after two-day treatment. Some critical patients are referred to Kushtia Medical College Hospital.

Hafsa Khatun, a resident of Manoharpur area of Sadar Upazila, said, "I have been in the hospital with my four-year-old daughter for three days. For not getting bed, we had to set mat on stairs. But my daughter is much better for proper treatment".

Ramzan Sheikh, 70, of Harirampur Village in Sadar Upazila is also being treated for diarrhoea. "I had an elder daughter with me who returned house after felling sick. But nurses are constantly taking care of me;" she added.

Firoza Begum, a nurse-in-charge of the hospital's diarrhoea ward, said, the hospital did not face so increased number of patients in the last four years; the hospital's diarrhoea ward has been converted into a corona ward in the last year; that is why the three-storey dormitory of the hospital has been converted into diarrhoea ward; but it is very hard to treat patients in small rooms, especially those who are on the floor.

Lipa Akhter, a senior staff nurse in the same ward, said, the outbreak of diarrhoea started to increase suddenly; so the number of patients in the hospital is much higher; patients are being advised to take food saline and ivy saline; and many are returning home after recovery.

Dr. Jamir Md Hasibus Sattar, superintendent of MGH, said, "We are in bed shortage with 25-30 ones for diarrhoea patients only. But the number of patients is on the rise. We are facing difficulty in keeping the environment clean with only four sweepers."

On Wednesday 53 diarrhoea patients were treated while 44 were released after recovery in 24 hours.

"We have enough stocks of medicines," he further said, adding "We have assigned an additional 10 nurses for diarrhoea patients. An expert from ICDDR,B is working on the spot. Besides, samples of drinking water of the municipality have been collected and sent to the authorities concerned in Dhaka for test.









