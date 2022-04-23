France winds up election campaign of fear and loathing

AUXERRE, Apr 22: French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen made final appeals on Friday to undecided voters weighing fears of what a Le Pen presidency could bring against their anger at Macron's record.

According to the latest surveys for Sunday's run-off, fear may win the day over loathing: Macron the centrist, pro-European incumbent leads his anti-immigration, eurosceptic challenger by between 10-14 points, well outside margins of error.

But the fact that nearly three in 10 voters say they will not vote or have not made up their minds means a surprise Le Pen win similar to events such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as US president cannot entirely be ruled out.

In recent days, Macron has toned down his often abrasive style with acknowledgments that his attempts at economic and social reform had left many French angry and dissatisfied.

"She (Le Pen) has managed to draw on some of what we did not manage to do, on some of the things I did not manage to do to pacify some of the anger," Macron told France Inter radio on Friday, citing the concerns of low- and middle-income voters about law and order or hits to their livelihoods.

Four separate surveys published on Thursday and Friday showed Macron's score nonetheless either stable or slightly rising to reach between 55.5 per cent and 57.5 per cent.

But they also put turnout at between 72 per cent and 74 per cent, which would be the lowest for a presidential run-off since 1969.

In the central city of Auxerre, some voters were rallying, albeit without enthusiasm, to Macron.

"Our democratic and institutional system is on its last legs. No candidate can tackle the real problems," retired telecoms worker and Macron supporter Marc Venner told Reuters in the town square. "We are a de-industrialised country, a country in decline."

Ghislaine Madalie, a hairdresser with family roots in Morocco, said she would switch to Macron on Sunday after voting for the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round. But she said some of her clients would vote Le Pen as an anti-Macron protest.

"I find that disastrous because she is racist," said Madalie, 36. "I am anxious, for me and for my children. I don't understand this harassment (of Muslims), I don't understand what she has against veiled women." -REUTERS









