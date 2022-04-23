Sri Lanka’s economic crisis dashes hopes of tourism recovery after Covid-19

GALLE, Apr 22: With its ancient fort and sandy beaches, the town of Galle on the southern coast of Sri Lanka should be inundated with holidaymakers at this time of year.

Instead, another blackout has plunged the city into darkness, and the historic quarter is nearly deserted save for a lone tourist using a flashlight to find his way down the pitch-black street.

As Sri Lanka sinks into its worst economic crisis since independence, hopes for Galle to once again become the booming tourist destination it was before Covid-19 halted global travel in 2020 have been dashed .

Power cuts and essential food shortages have hit the island nation hard for weeks, drawing protesters to the streets and mounting pressure on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down. On Tuesday, one person died during a protest, the first death since protests began last month.

Tourism brought Sri Lanka $4.4 billion and contributed 5.6% of GDP in 2018, but this figure fell to just 0.8% in 2020. However, arrivals topped 100,000 in March for the first time in two years, the Sri Lanka Tourism Board said. Overall tourism figures are higher than they were in 2021, marking what many thought was a recovery from the pandemic.

"People are protesting. The roads are blocked. (Tourists) have to travel and they need fuel for that and they can't wait in queues," said Samitha, who gave just one only name and works as a receptionist in a hotel. in Galle.

Restaurant and hotel owners in Galle are also pessimistic about a robust recovery now, as Sri Lanka scrambles for an estimated $3 billion in bridging funding from multiple sources including India, China and the World Bank, to pay for critical imports. The country is also negotiating a program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with its currency crisis.

On a recent blustery afternoon in Galle, as a few foreign tourists posed for photos and strolled its quaint streets, antique shop owner Sepalika Abeysundara choked up on her troubles.

"Not only me, but all businesses are suffering because of the current situation. I'm really sad about the state of our country," she said. -REUTERS









