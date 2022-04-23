Video
Blast tears through Sunni mosque in northern Afghan city Kunduz

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

KABUL, Apr 22: A blast tore through a Sunni mosque during Friday prayers in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, causing at least 20 casualties, the commander of Kunduz province said.
Qari Badri, the commander of Kunduz province, told Reuters 20 people had been killed or wounded in the blast.
It was not clear who was behind the explosion. Several blasts claimed by Islamic State hit the nothern cities of Kundu and Mazar-i-Sharif the previous day. One of them, at a mosque and another days earlier at a school in western Kabul, targeted the Shi'ite minority.
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains.    -REUTERS


