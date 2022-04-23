Burnley beat Saints to boost survival bid

BURNLEY, APR 22: Burnley improved their chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League as Connor Roberts' superb strike inspired a vital 2-0 win against Southampton on Thursday.

The Clarets won for the first time since Sean Dyche's sacking thanks to Roberts' sublime curler and Nathan Collins' header.

Roberts' first goal for Burnley following his August move from Swansea came early in the first half at Turf Moor and proved the key moment.

It was just their fifth league victory this term, in interim manager Mike Jackson's second game since Dyche's surprise sacking last week after 10 years in charge.

Third bottom Burnley remain in the relegation zone but they are now just one point behind fourth bottom Everton, who have a game in hand.

Burnley host Wolves on Sunday and, with Everton facing quadruple chasing Liverpool the same day, Jackson's team are in with a chance of climbing out of the bottom three this weekend.

"The players remembered what they were. We haven't done loads different but they have come together as a group. Everyone has mucked in and it is a great result," Jackson said.

"I will probably speak to the chairman and he will let me know if I'm needed for next game. We have to make sure we deliver against Wolves."

Just hours before kick-off, Dyche had spoken for the first time since his sacking, speaking warmly about the "truly incredible times" he enjoyed with Burnley. -AFP