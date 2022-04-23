Video
Lewandowski faces Haaland as Bayern seek 10th straight Bundesliga title

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

BERLIN, APR 22: Star strikers Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland go head-to-head for what could be the last time in the Bundesliga in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.
A home win over second-placed Dortmund at Munich's Allianz Arena will secure a tenth straight Bundesliga title for Bayern with three games left.
Lewandowski can also lift the Bundesliga trophy for the tenth time - in each of his eight seasons at Bayern, plus twice with former club Dortmund, whom he left 6 in 2014.
Haaland, 21, and Lewandowski, 33, have played key roles in the last six showdowns - all won by Bayern - with Lewandowski netting eight goals compared to Haaland's five.
They are "two absolute world stars who outshine all the others" in the Bundesliga, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Sport Bild, and are "the most popular abroad".
The pair appeared recently in a English-language television advert for the Bundesliga playing a dense game of poker.
A different kind of deal is reportedly already in place between Haaland and Manchester City, where the Norwegian star could earn around £500,000 ($652,000) per week next season.
It would make him the Premier League's highest earner if City trigger a release clause for 75 million euros in his contract.
Lewandowski is tied to Bayern until 2023, but with contract extension talks ongoing, there is speculation he could leave.
Barcelona has been touted as one possible destination with transfer rumours further fuelled after his wife Anna posted on Instagram that she is learning Spanish.
Last Sunday, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn admitted Lewandowski is "thinking about the future" - in other words, considering quitting Bayern where he has won every available title.
Losing Lewandowski or Haaland would be bad for business and interest in Germany's top flight.
"Losing stars is a big danger for the Bundesliga," Watzke stressed.
"We have to be careful and try to keep many of the stars we still have," which he admits is "difficult in view of the great financial pressure from England".
Even Bayern - Germany's richest club - can't join the race to sign Haaland as the massive sums of money needed to sign him are "very far away from what we imagined", Kahn admitted.
Having already seen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jadon Sancho and Christian Pulisic leave in recent years to join top English clubs, Dortmund are also braced to lose Haaland.    -AFP


