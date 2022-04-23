Video
Doctor is proud of his brother's success

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Bipin Dani

Chennai Super Kings' pacer Mukesh Choudhary's father Gopal is in the business of digging borewells and blasting the rocks etc. but he didn't want his two sons to adopt the family business.
The family of four (father, mother Prem Devi and brother Rajesh) was on Cloud Nine when the 25-year-old left-arm pacer, for the first time, won the Player of the Match award in his first season of the IPL.
"Winning this award by my brother and that too against the Mumbai Indians team gives us more satisfaction", the brother Rajesh, who did his MBBS in Russia and preparing for the Indian Medical Council examinations in June in Delhi, said over the telephone.   
Out of Mukesh Choudhary's three overs in which he took three wickets, the first over he bowled was more deadly.
"He got two prize wickets, including the wicket of Mumbai Indians and Team India captain Rohit Sharma in his very first over in the match. In the current season my brother has also grabbed the wickets of Mayank Agarwal (captain of Punjab Kings), Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad). These are all great players and we are delighted with his success", the brother added.
Mukesh didn't get proper cricket coaching in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. "My father took him to Pune for education and cricket. He was more inclined towards playing".
Unable to speak in English, the player at the presentation confessed, "Mine has been a different journey, I never thought I'd play cricket. I was at a boarding school in Pune and there I used to play all sports in the one hour of sports period everyday. In grade 11 and 12 I started losing interest in studies so picked up cricket and that worked out".
"Even when we were in the same school (Prince School, Sikar, our Principal Mr. Ramakant Sharma had predicted that Mukesh would become a cricketer".
Last year Mukesh was a net bowler in the CSK team. Dhoni spotted talent in him and the franchise took him in the auction for Rs. 20 lacs.  


