Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Delhi coach Ponting to miss IPL game after Covid-19 outbreak

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

NEW DELHI, APR 22: Australian great Ricky Ponting is in isolation and will miss the Delhi Capitals' match Friday after a member of his family contracted Covid-19, the IPL franchise said in a statement.
Ponting, the team's head coach, is one of several members of the Delhi contingent -- including New Zealand's Tim Seifert, Australian Mitchell Marsh and four support staff -- who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days.
But the outbreak has not disrupted the match schedule in the world's most lucrative cricket tournament.
The Capitals on Friday said Ponting had tested negative in two tests since his family member, a "close contact", became infected.
Ponting "will remain in isolation for five days" and will "not be present at the ground", the Capitals said just hours before their match against the resurgent Rajasthan Royals.
Delhi, led by Rishabh Pant, are at the sixth spot in the expanded 10-team tournament.
The IPL's 15th edition has 74 matches but games are restricted to four venues in Mumbai and Pune over coronavirus concerns.
India has recorded a jump in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks but the spike is nowhere near the peak seen between March and May last year.
Thousands of Indians died of Covid every day in 2021, when the IPL began in India but was moved to the United Arab Emirates.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Burnley beat Saints to boost survival bid
Lewandowski faces Haaland as Bayern seek 10th straight Bundesliga title
Pele leaves hospital after colon cancer treatment
ManC, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Aubameyang gives Barcelona narrow win over Real Sociedad
PSG a point away from 10th French title as Champions League fight heats up
Yamashita is first woman to referee AFC Champions League game
Doctor is proud of his brother's success


Latest News
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Environment polluters are enemies of country and people: Hasan
Afghanistan: Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban for 'misleading' youths
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
Chhatra League’s Science Cell holds quiz prize distribution programme
Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP
UK, India agree to step up defence, trade cooperation
Most Read News
Japan consumer prices jump
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
Information technology and social change in Bangladesh
The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated
Ensure smooth movement of homebound passengers: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft