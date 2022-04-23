Video
Two matches of BCL to be held today

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

After a day-recess, the 13th round of Bashundhara Group Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) football begins today (Saturday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur with two matches are billed for the day.
In the day's first match, Fortis Football Club take on zampur Football Club Uttara that kicks off at 3:30 pm while NoFeL Sporting Club meet Gopalganj Sporting Club in the day's second match of thirteen round fixture that begins at 6:45 pm.
On the following day on Sunday (Apr 24), Agrani Bank Limited Sporting Club will play against Uttara Football Club Limited while Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha face Wari Club.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Wanderers Club will take on old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club while Fakirerpool Young Mens Club meet BFF Elite Football Academy team in the last two matches of the thirteen rounds scheduled to be held on Monday (Apr 25).
All the matches will be held at the same
venue.     -BSS


