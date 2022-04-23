Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FM Nasir takes solo lead after 4th round in rating chess

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

FIDE Master Sheikh Nasir Ahmed of Bangladesh Navy took solo lead in the points table with maximum four points after the fourth round match of Invitational International Rating Chess tournament now being held at the Bangladesh Chess Federation hall room.
Candidate Master Manon Reja Neer of Uttara Central Chess Club and Candidate Master Mohammad Jamal Uddin of Sultana Kamal Smirity Pathagar closely shared the second slot with 3.5 points.
Twelve players are sharing 3rd position with three points. They are International Master Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, FIDE Master Khandaker Aminul, Candidate Master Sharif Hossain and Kazi Zarin Tasnim of Bangladesh Navy, Anata Chowdhury of Rupali Bank Krira Parisad, FIDE Master Syed Mahfuzur Rahman of Janata Bank Officer Welfare Society, Jabed Al Azad and Masum Hossain of Manha's Castle, Shafiq Ahmed of Sheikh Russel Chess Club, Sariatullah of Sonali Bank Sports and Recreation Club, Din Mohammad and Ariful Amin of Khelaghar Daba Sangah, Gopalganj.
In the day's fourth round games held on Friday, FM Nasir beat CM Sharif, CM Neer split point with FM Mahfuz, Anata split point with FM Aminul, CM Jamal beat FM Mohammad Javed, IM Minhaz beat Feroz Ahmed, Zarin beat Abzid Rahman, Shafiq beat Mukitul Islam Ripon, Jabed beat Nurul Islam Emon, Nasim Hossain Bhuiyan split point with Swarnavo Choudhury, Masum beat Rashedul Hasan, Din Mohammad beat Avik Sarker, Sariatullah beat Abdullah Al Raison and Ariful beat Shamsul Kabir Chowdhury.
The fifth round games start today (Saturday) from 2 pm at the same
venue.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Burnley beat Saints to boost survival bid
Lewandowski faces Haaland as Bayern seek 10th straight Bundesliga title
Pele leaves hospital after colon cancer treatment
ManC, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Aubameyang gives Barcelona narrow win over Real Sociedad
PSG a point away from 10th French title as Champions League fight heats up
Yamashita is first woman to referee AFC Champions League game
Doctor is proud of his brother's success


Latest News
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Environment polluters are enemies of country and people: Hasan
Afghanistan: Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban for 'misleading' youths
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
Chhatra League’s Science Cell holds quiz prize distribution programme
Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP
UK, India agree to step up defence, trade cooperation
Most Read News
Japan consumer prices jump
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
Information technology and social change in Bangladesh
The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated
Ensure smooth movement of homebound passengers: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft