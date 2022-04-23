FM Nasir takes solo lead after 4th round in rating chess

FIDE Master Sheikh Nasir Ahmed of Bangladesh Navy took solo lead in the points table with maximum four points after the fourth round match of Invitational International Rating Chess tournament now being held at the Bangladesh Chess Federation hall room.

Candidate Master Manon Reja Neer of Uttara Central Chess Club and Candidate Master Mohammad Jamal Uddin of Sultana Kamal Smirity Pathagar closely shared the second slot with 3.5 points.

Twelve players are sharing 3rd position with three points. They are International Master Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, FIDE Master Khandaker Aminul, Candidate Master Sharif Hossain and Kazi Zarin Tasnim of Bangladesh Navy, Anata Chowdhury of Rupali Bank Krira Parisad, FIDE Master Syed Mahfuzur Rahman of Janata Bank Officer Welfare Society, Jabed Al Azad and Masum Hossain of Manha's Castle, Shafiq Ahmed of Sheikh Russel Chess Club, Sariatullah of Sonali Bank Sports and Recreation Club, Din Mohammad and Ariful Amin of Khelaghar Daba Sangah, Gopalganj.

In the day's fourth round games held on Friday, FM Nasir beat CM Sharif, CM Neer split point with FM Mahfuz, Anata split point with FM Aminul, CM Jamal beat FM Mohammad Javed, IM Minhaz beat Feroz Ahmed, Zarin beat Abzid Rahman, Shafiq beat Mukitul Islam Ripon, Jabed beat Nurul Islam Emon, Nasim Hossain Bhuiyan split point with Swarnavo Choudhury, Masum beat Rashedul Hasan, Din Mohammad beat Avik Sarker, Sariatullah beat Abdullah Al Raison and Ariful beat Shamsul Kabir Chowdhury.

The fifth round games start today (Saturday) from 2 pm at the same

venue. -BSS












