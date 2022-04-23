Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Storm halts Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway movement

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Launches and speedboats on the Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway were suspended on Friday to avoid accidents due to strong winds.
Akhter Hossain, traffic inspector at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) of Banglabazar launch ghat, said shipping was suspended from 4:30 pm on Friday.
It is learned that on Friday afternoon, the sky suddenly became cloudy. At this time the wind starts. Therefore, to avoid accidents, the authorities stopped the movement of launches and speedboats on the Banglabazar waterway.
In addition, moving launches were asked to anchor in a safe place on the river with passengers. Akhter Hossain said, "All shipping has been stopped from 4:30 pm and when the weather will be normal, the movement will start."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No Covid death, 21 new cases in 24hrs
On Earth Day, climate activists rally against fossil fuels
Storm halts Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway movement
Question paper leak in pry school teachers exam is rumour: State Minister
Hundreds of vehicles stranded at Paturia Ghat, compound public sufferings
Working to improve univs’ world ranking position: Dipu
Jabbarer Boli Khela after 2 years in Ctg on April 24
BDS admission test held


Latest News
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Environment polluters are enemies of country and people: Hasan
Afghanistan: Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban for 'misleading' youths
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
Chhatra League’s Science Cell holds quiz prize distribution programme
Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP
UK, India agree to step up defence, trade cooperation
Most Read News
Japan consumer prices jump
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
Information technology and social change in Bangladesh
The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated
Ensure smooth movement of homebound passengers: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft