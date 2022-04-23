Storm halts Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway movement

Launches and speedboats on the Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway were suspended on Friday to avoid accidents due to strong winds.

Akhter Hossain, traffic inspector at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) of Banglabazar launch ghat, said shipping was suspended from 4:30 pm on Friday.

It is learned that on Friday afternoon, the sky suddenly became cloudy. At this time the wind starts. Therefore, to avoid accidents, the authorities stopped the movement of launches and speedboats on the Banglabazar waterway.

In addition, moving launches were asked to anchor in a safe place on the river with passengers. Akhter Hossain said, "All shipping has been stopped from 4:30 pm and when the weather will be normal, the movement will start."











