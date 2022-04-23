Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Question paper leak in pry school teachers exam is rumour: State Minister

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

The information of question paper leakage through social media in the recruitment examination for the post of assistant teacher in primary schools is an absolute rumour, said State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain on Friday.
The state minister made this remark after inspecting the exam centre at Eden Mohila College in Dhaka.
"We are continuously monitoring to prevent question paper leak. And we haven't received any information regarding the leak," said Zakir.
"If anyone gets any information, let us know. We will take immediate action."
The first phase of the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Teacher of government Primary School started at 11 am on Friday.
The recruitment test is being held in the first phase in 22 districts of the country, in which the test is being held in all the upazilas of 14 districts and in some upazilas of eight districts.
Around 13,09,461 candidates have applied for 45 thousand assistant teacher posts.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No Covid death, 21 new cases in 24hrs
On Earth Day, climate activists rally against fossil fuels
Storm halts Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway movement
Question paper leak in pry school teachers exam is rumour: State Minister
Hundreds of vehicles stranded at Paturia Ghat, compound public sufferings
Working to improve univs’ world ranking position: Dipu
Jabbarer Boli Khela after 2 years in Ctg on April 24
BDS admission test held


Latest News
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Environment polluters are enemies of country and people: Hasan
Afghanistan: Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban for 'misleading' youths
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
Chhatra League’s Science Cell holds quiz prize distribution programme
Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP
UK, India agree to step up defence, trade cooperation
Most Read News
Japan consumer prices jump
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
Information technology and social change in Bangladesh
The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated
Ensure smooth movement of homebound passengers: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft