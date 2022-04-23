Question paper leak in pry school teachers exam is rumour: State Minister

The information of question paper leakage through social media in the recruitment examination for the post of assistant teacher in primary schools is an absolute rumour, said State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain on Friday.

The state minister made this remark after inspecting the exam centre at Eden Mohila College in Dhaka.

"We are continuously monitoring to prevent question paper leak. And we haven't received any information regarding the leak," said Zakir.

"If anyone gets any information, let us know. We will take immediate action."

The first phase of the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Teacher of government Primary School started at 11 am on Friday.

The recruitment test is being held in the first phase in 22 districts of the country, in which the test is being held in all the upazilas of 14 districts and in some upazilas of eight districts.

Around 13,09,461 candidates have applied for 45 thousand assistant teacher posts. -UNB









