Hundreds of vehicles stranded at Paturia Ghat, compound public sufferings

MANIKGANJ, Apr 22: Hundreds of buses, cars and trucks remained stranded at Paturia Ghat on Friday due to the onrush of homebound people ahead Eid-ul-Fitr.

A long tailback has been seen on Paturia road since the morning.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) sources said over 700 vehicles including private vehicles, passenger buses, and trucks were stranded at Paturia Ghat, causing immense suffering to commuters.

Over 500 freight trucks and 200 hundred other vehicles were waiting to get on the ferries.

Shah Nawaz, Deputy General Manager (DGM) of BIWTC Aricha Sector, said that 17 ferries have been operating on this route as Banalata and Rajnigandha ferries were out of order.

As normal cargo truck crossings will be closed three days before the Eid, they are waiting for the crossing now, he added. -UNB









