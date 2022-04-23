Video
Home Back Page

Jabbarer Boli Khela after 2 years in Ctg on April 24

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Nurul Amin

CHITTAGONG, April 22: The century-old three-day-long Jabbarer Boli Khela (wrestling) and Boishakhi Mela will begin tomorrow (April 24) after a suspension for two years due to Pandemic Covid-19.
The popular festival of the port city could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic. Besides, the holding of the festival was uncertain during the current year for want of field. The festival had been regularly held in Laldighi Ground with its adjacent areas of the city.
The Laldighi ground belongs to Government Muslim High School as a playground. But it was used as a venue for different festivals and political public meetings with the permission of the School committee.
In 1966, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared his historic 6-point in a public meeting in this field. The present government has taken up a project to construct a memorial for six-point demand of Bangabandhu which is now under-construction. As a result, it was not possible to hold the century-old festival at Laldighi Maidan this year.
So, the Late Abdul Jabbar Smriti Kusti Portijogita O Boishakhi Mela committee earlier announced to suspend the festival this year that sparked an annoyance among the entire population of the port city including the cultural activists.
With the popular demand of the city-people, the Mayor of Chattogram took the initiative to organize the festival in the surrounding streets in Laldighi areas.
Around 200 wrestlers are expected to participate in Jabbarer Boli Khela. Thousands of people from around the country will attend the historic tournament and the accompanying Boishakhi Fair.  
Distinguished businessman and social activist Abdul Jabbar founded Jabbarer Boli Khela event in 1909 with a vision to unite the youth and inspire them to take a stand against the then British Colonial Rule.  
Since the first year, the event has gained widespread popularity all over Chattogram, which is prevalent even today.


