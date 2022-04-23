BDS admission test held

The admission test for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) for academic year 2021-22 was held yesterday. The test started at 10:00am and ended at 11:00am on Friday.

According to the Directorate of Medical Education, 65,907 persons applied for the admission test this time, with 31,035 candidates taking the tests in Dhaka.

Government dental colleges have 545 places while private dental colleges have 1,405 seats.

So, in government institutions, 121 students compete for each seat, whereas in private colleges, 33.8 students compete for each seat.

The admission test comprised of 100 MCQ questions of 100 marks which had to be answered within an hour.

The students had to answer Physics questions of 20 marks, Chemistry 25 marks, Biology 30 marks, English 15 marks and General Knowledge, History of Bangladesh and Liberation War 10 marks.

Earlier, online admission applications were taken from the morning of March 20 till 11:59pm on March 30. The students could collect the admit card from 17 to 19 April. This time the application fee for dental admission test was Tk1,000.

In case of applying for the examination, the total GPA requirement for all the local and foreign education systems did a cumulative of 9 point comprise SSC/equivalent and HSC/equivalent results.

Only for small ethnic groups (Plain and Hilly District) the requirement was 8 but they could not apply if the GPA was less than 3.5 in any single test.





