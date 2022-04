There is a storm approaching.

"O Storm, I greet you with love,

As the sun's sweltering gaze melted the earth,

Let the earth become alivewith the cool touch of your raindrops."

Thunderclaps, trembling trees, howling wind, rolling waves- all my delight now!

"O my garden flowers, don't fall tonight! Stay strong!

Let the gale carry your aroma!"

I can smell life.

My lonely heart is no longer sunk in the ocean of despair.



Rubab Abdullah is a Bangladeshi-American Poet