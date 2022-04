Thickets of dreams

Hedges of fantasies

Entwined on the banks of thoughts



Wastelands of lambs

Ravaged by the raging wolves

Invoking the Sheepdog



Tributaries of doubts

Eroding the dark

Rebuilding lands of light



Seeds of harmony, sprouting in millions, with harmful insects around



Maggots of faith

Eating up the leaves of knowledge

An ageless struggle



Dry leaves and trees

Organic soil

Wastelands becoming meadows of life