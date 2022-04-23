Prayer of a poet!

(Translated by Mahbubar Rahman)

Piercing the tip of your index finger

A cascade of blood blooms

Not with flowing the colors of martyrs

In the crimson treat

In the twilight hour

But your sacred self-sacrifice

Lying in the layers after layers.



The river that was born

At the corridor of Number Thirty Two

Lost in the confluence of mighty Padma Jamuna

After flowing relentlessly

From the fateful August night of Seventy Five.



After drinking the waters of a river

Filled in your costly blood

We are yet to purify our blackened souls.



O, Father

You forgive us

And instill the arms of formidable fire power

In our clenched fists.



Let our hands clipped with pen

Be the hands of brave soldiers

And let our pen

Turns in unbreakable iron-shield.







