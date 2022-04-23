|
Prayer of a poet!
|
(Translated by Mahbubar Rahman)
Piercing the tip of your index finger
A cascade of blood blooms
Not with flowing the colors of martyrs
In the crimson treat
In the twilight hour
But your sacred self-sacrifice
Lying in the layers after layers.
The river that was born
At the corridor of Number Thirty Two
Lost in the confluence of mighty Padma Jamuna
After flowing relentlessly
From the fateful August night of Seventy Five.
After drinking the waters of a river
Filled in your costly blood
We are yet to purify our blackened souls.
O, Father
You forgive us
And instill the arms of formidable fire power
In our clenched fists.
Let our hands clipped with pen
Be the hands of brave soldiers
And let our pen
Turns in unbreakable iron-shield.