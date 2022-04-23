Tale of a Azerbaijani littérateur - Isa Hebibbeyli

Prominent scientist, academician Isa Hebibbeyli - is one of the people, who has authority and respect between people and scientific society. He is a well-known scientist, who appreciates the national mentality of our people, is recognized not only in our republic and but in abroad also, who are tied to our native Azerbaijan, state, statehood.



Academician Isa Hebibbeyli was born in Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic,in the village Danzick of Sharur region, in 16 October 1949.He graduated diploma with honors the Faculty Language and Literature of ASPU ( Nakhichevan department ). Since 1975, he worked as a teacher, associate professor, vice-rector for scientific work in Nakhichevan State University, then in 1996- 2013 years; he worked as the rector of the Nakhichevan State University.



He continued his study at the Literary Institute under the name Nizami Ganjavi of ANAS and got the degree of doctoral dissertation on "Literary Theory"(1974-1978). But he didn't stop his scientific works,after wide researching he defended his doctoral dissertation on exploring "Jalil Mammadguluzade: environment and contemporaries" (1996 ). Besides all these he is a corresponding member of "Ataturk Higher Institute of Culture, Language and History of Turkey Republic (1999) and the real member of the International Information Academy (2006).



His first researching works was about the creativity of Jalil Mammadquluzade. Isa Hebibbeyli looked for Jalil's descendants for many years, researched widely and the published Lalil's 3 drams, 176 feuilletons, 35 articles, 2 translations, 9 letters and 14 poems .He had published literary works by Jalil Mammadguluzade and his contemporaries in Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Bulgaria and Lithuania. Isa Hebibbeyli took an active part in the creation of house-museums of the great writer in Baku, Nekhram and Bash Norashen. And was the scientific supervisor of the performances "Tea Party", "Raisin Game", "Kamancha"(Azerbaijan national instrument) which was staged at Nakhichevan Drama Theater and "Deads" (2018), at the Academic National Drama Theatre.



Academician Isa Hebibbeyli wrote the preface to the X volume of book-magazine "Molla Nasreddin". Besides that he was the author and leader of "Molla Nasreddin" encyclopaedia.



Academician Isa Hebibbeyli is the author of many scientific and literary works,which published in Azerbaijan and abroad such as :such as:"Romantic Lyrics Possibilities" (Baku, "Writer", 1984), "Theory of Literature" (Baku, ASPU, 2005), "Jalil Mammadguluzade" (Baku, "Light", 1987), "Biographies of Azerbaijani wriers.who in the beginning of XX century" (Turkey, Erzurum Ataturk University, 1992),"Jalil Mammadguluzade: environment and contemporaries" (Baku, "Azerneshr", 1997; improving second edition, Nakhchivan, "Ajami", 2009), " Mammad Araz-national poet" (Baku, "Knowledge", 1999), "Jalil Mammadquluzade ( Molla Nasreddin)" (Moscow, "Knowledge", 1999), "Master Mohammad Hussein Shahriyar" (Baku, "Knowledge", 1999), "The World of Shahriyar" (Iran, "Zufa Publications", 2002), " Caricaturist of Mollanasredins- Oscar Shmerling "(Nakhchivan, "Gamigaya", 2002), "With the literary -works of the prominent Azerbaijani thinker -Jalil Mammadguluzade" (Pakistan, Islamabad, 2004), "Azerbaijani writers of the beginning XX century" (Baku, "Nurlan", 2004) "Literature" (XI class).

(Collective of authors. Manualbook. Baku, 2006; 2008; 2010), "Literary and historical memory and modernity" (Baku, "Nurlan", 2007), ""Azerbaijani Literature of the Beginning XX Century" (Moscow, Triada, 2008),"Azerbaijani thinker and writer Jalil Mammadguluzade" (in Arabic). (Translated by Prof. Jalal Khifnavi. Egypt, Cairo, 2008), "Jalil Mammadguluzadeh (presented book)" (in Azerbaijani, English, Russian and French). Nakhchivan, "Ajami", 2009), "Jalil Mammadguluzade" (Ukraine, Sevastopol, "Delta", 2010), "Jalil Mammadguluzade" (Iran, Urmia, 2010).Selected Stories" (compiled and authored by Isa Habibbeyli). Hungary, Budapest, 2011), "Mohammadaga Shahtakhtly" (Baku, "Science and Education", 2011), "Academician Samed Vurgun Vakilov" (Baku, 2015), "Roads began with poetry" (Baku, "Science and Education", 2016), "Literary Personality and Time" (Baku: Science and Education, 2017), "Azerbaijani literature: the concept of periodization and stages of developing" (Baku, "Science ", 2019).



10 -volume collection of literary works (2011-2016).

Academician Isa Hebibbeyli is the author of more than 30 books and collections, 100 scientific articles, 200 scientific works in abroad. There are novelty and originality on each of his works.



Isa Habibbeyli leads the Literary Institute under the name Nizami Ganjavi of ANAS, from 2013 and also is the Vice President of ANAS. He has made huge contribution to Azerbaijani science and culture. Isa Hebibbeyli is the creator of the section under the name Nizamy". This section has the great role on Azerbaijan emigration literature, Literary critique, Press history and journalism, international relations, Azerbaijan-Uzbek-Turkmen literary relations, Azerbaijani-Asian literary relations and children' literature.

"Knowledge Foundation" of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic had organised the scientific conference for the celebration of 70th anniversary of Isa Hebibbeyli ,which was held at the Nakhchivan State University, even Nakhchivan TV dedicated the film about Isa Hebibbeyli under the name "The candle that burns on the path of science does not disappear "

Isa Hebibbeyli was awarded by Azerbaijani Government with different medals, badges and awards. Azerbaijan is proud of that has scientist as Isa Hebibbeyli.



The translator is a teacher at Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University









