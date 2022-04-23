The semi-autobiographic novel, "No Longer Human," was Osamu Dazai's last complete work before he committed suicide in 1948. As a semi-autobiographical work, it depicts much of Dazai's own life through the eyes of the main character, Oba Yozo, from his failures with love to his participation in the Communist Party to the momentary bits of tenderness in his life. It is written in a series of three notebooks- each more stern than the last.



At the beginning, an anonymous narrator describes three pictures of Oba in the prologue, each from different points in his life. The last of which shows a man with "such an inscrutable face", not one giving the impression of belonging to a human being, in a dirty, derelict room. Before the story started, the pictures denoted that as Oba's understanding of the world around him changed, so did his sanity.



When Oba was a young child, he found it hard to understand human nature and how to relate to other people, always disconnected from those around him, a trait that would stick with him for the rest of his life. The book has a special focus on the alienation of depression in childhood and explains how Oba moves through life before the words of mental illness are spoken out loud.



Oba acted as a "clown" to deceive his family and classmates for years to cover his true feelings as a very depressed and terrified boy. After being sent to a university in Tokyo, he met a boy named Horiki who introduces him to a completely different world. His life was absorbed in one of smoking, drinking, harlotry, and tragic events. Ultimately, cultivating all these suffering, he grows up in introspection.



Oba is constantly plagued by his feelings of guilt, shame and resentment. While there are sezeral instances where he feels himself secure and perhaps happy, he inexorably inevitably falls back into the pits of loathing and despair.



As the protagonist and most interesting character in the book, Oba strikes you with his relentless struggle to understand what it means to be a "human being" and how to achieve that, creating a unique subject usually never adopted in literary works. Despite his many faults, Oba still emerges as an extremely pathetic character for which you could not feel sympathy, especially in his love life where his drinking often pardons his kind character.



But, the tragedy that really strikes was that he could not overcome his self-loathing and destruction to see the kind man he was. And at the end of his three notebooks, we are told by Oba that he has "completely ceased being a human being."



The book focuses on the isolation of childhood depression, describing the way Oba goes through life before the language of mental illness is discussed aloud. I found that the descriptions I had of Oba had a lot to do with the visceral sense of "otherness", and that the time and culture in which it was published - post-World War II Japan - was particularly striking.



Dazai doesn't make you feel melodramatic by threading the needle of writing about mental illness, and even when descriptions of Oba's inhuman feelings are scattered throughout the book.



Interspersed in the examination of society and work culture, I found the book increasingly interesting and moving. Especially how Oba searches for things that help him for a while, the fleeting moments where he thinks everything will be fine, just to bring him back into despair. The relentless struggle to find something that a person needs for life, or in Oba's words, to be human, is something I have never seen, even when I read self-help and modern books about mental illness.



Fascinated by the inhumanity of the protagonist of a book, it seemed to me intensely human and, at times, a reflection of my own life that I was not ready to see.



