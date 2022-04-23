Climate change impact on gender equality

Women have proven to be trailblazers in pursuit of more equitable and long-term climate change solutions. Women's innovations and expertise have transformed lives and livelihoods across sectors, as well as increased climate resilience and overall well-being.

Climate change exacerbates the consequences of population growth, poverty, and rapid urbanization. Climate change is likely to push millions further into poverty and limit opportunities for sustainable development if serious adaptation is not undertaken.

It is widely acknowledged that women may be more vulnerable to the negative environmental effects of climate change than men. The unequal distribution of costs borne by women as a result of climate change is mirrored in broader macro-social institutions, to the detriment of gender equality and women's rights.

Because the most visible effects fall on societal scales. It affects both men and women equally. However, because these effects are filtered through the polity's economic, social, and political characteristics, the reality is that climate change poses a gender-specific set of risks that disproportionately harm women. This paper examines whether the unequal distribution of costs borne by women as a result of climate change is reflected in broader macro-social institutions, thereby undermining gender equality.

Vulnerability provides a conceptual framework for assessing climate change's impact on gender equality. Vulnerability includes being exposed to and sensitive to environmental threats, as well as having the ability to deal with environmental crises.

Impoverished populations are more vulnerable to risk because they rely more on ecosystem services for a living, and are more likely to live in environmentally vulnerable areas such as a flood plain or on a degraded hill slope, and have fewer resources to adapt to changing environmental conditions and recover from disasters.

However, the poor are not a homogeneous group. Disproportionate household and familial burdens, as well as a relative lack of control over productive assets, can increase female vulnerability beyond that of men.

In many cases, discriminatory legal institutions and social customs exacerbate these vulnerabilities by increasing exposure and undermining coping capacity. As a result, women are more likely than men to be impoverished, less capable of adapting to current and future climate change impacts, and less likely to participate in and contribute knowledge to policy-making processes that facilitate gender-specific adaptation or mitigation efforts.

Based on these findings, I argue that gender disparities in climate change vulnerability not only reflect but also reinforce pre existing gender inequalities. Inequalities in household asset ownership and control, as well as rising familial burdens as a result of male out-migration, declining food and water access, and increased disaster exposure, can undermine women's ability to achieve economic independence, improve human capital, and maintain health and wellbeing.

Outside the home, gender discrimination and gender imbalances in socioeconomic status are likely to worsen as women become less able to participate in formal labour markets, join civil society organizations, or mobilize collectively for political change.

The outcome of these processes can lower a society's level of gender equality by putting more constraints on the advancement of laws and norms that promote co-equal status. While we should not expect these findings to apply equally to all women, those with lower socioeconomic status and those who rely on agriculture for subsistence and production should be especially vulnerable.

These claims are supported by empirical evidence. I examine the relationship between climate change and gender equality using panel data from 1981 to 2010 for all countries classified as "Developing" or "Emerging Market Economies" by the International Monetary Fund.

Climate shocks and climatic disasters appear to have a broadly negative impact on gender equality in these countries, as deviations from long-term mean temperatures and an increase in the frequency of climatological and hydro-meteorological disasters are associated with declines in women's economic and social rights.

These effects appear to be most pronounced in states that are less democratic, rely more on agriculture, and have lower levels of economic development.

Finally, Scientists now agree with a high level of certainty that contemporary changes to the Earth's climate are unparalleled in recorded human history. Increases in average global temperatures are fueling environmental processes that decrease the predictability of rainfall and moisture content of soils, elevate the intensity of environmental hazards, reduce biodiversity and alter wildlife migration.

Although some areas in far northern latitudes might experience benefits in the form of prolonged growing seasons, the macro-level impacts of climate change-increasing seasonal variability, glacial melting, rising sea levels, and altered precipitation patterns-are expected to increase proximate risks from storms, droughts, floods, landslides, fires, disease epidemics, and heat waves across much of the world. These effects will be especially pernicious in developing nations located in tropical and subtropical latitudes that rely on agriculture for subsistence and livelihoods, because these states are acutely vulnerable to climatological hazards that undermine agricultural productivity and because they possess fewer resources to invest in adaptation.

Although these processes affect both women and men, the nature and degree of the impacts can vary accordingly.

