Regional cooperation through SAIEVAC key to establishing child right

Covid-19 has reshaped our world. At the time of pandemic, children were more exposed to digital means, which created the scope for vulnerability to sexual exploitation. Child marriage, child trafficking, child labour and abuse increased more during the pandemic, resulting in sexual exploitation of children.

The issue of child trafficking in South Asia is a worrying matter. It needs to be combated, hence coordination and collaboration across the border is imperative.

South Asian Initiative to End Violence Against Children (SAIEVAC) is an inter-governmental body in partnership with children and civil society organizations, with a vision that all children (girls and boys) throughout South Asia should enjoy their right to an environment free from all forms of violence, abuse, exploitation, neglect and discrimination. SAIEVAC is an apex body of SAARC.

The issues such as child marriage, sexual abuse and exploitation, trafficking, corporal punishment, and child labour are affecting children throughout the South Asian region, including in Bangladesh, this was disclosed at a workshop in Dhaka.

Speakers at the event stressed strengthening regional cooperation among the SAARC countries to combat child trafficking through using the platform of SAIEVAC.

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) deals with the problem of trafficking. The SAARC Convention on Preventing and Combating Trafficking in Women and Children for Prostitution of 2002 was signed by Member States, they said.

The Convention is aimed at promoting cooperation among Member States so that they may effectively deal with the various aspects of trafficking in women and children, i.e., the prevention of the use of women and children in international prostitution networks, particularly where the countries of the SAARC region are the countries of origin, transit and destination, the repatriation and rehabilitation of victims of trafficking, they said.

It is needed to activate the institutional setup of that Convention, they said while addressing 'a regional workshop to combat trafficking in children during and post-Covid-19' in the capital recently.

Netherlands-based organization TdH Netherlands, INCIDIN Bangladesh and ATSEC Bangladesh jointly organized the event at Sonargaon Hotel.

They called for strengthening the Convention by amending it keeping the issue of cybercrime for dealing with the problem effectively.

Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, attended as the chief guest, while AKM Masud Ali, Executive Director of INCIDIN Bangladesh and Chair, ATSEC Bangladesh, presided over.

In her address, Chumki suggested introducing a common hotline and common advocacy among the SAARC countries for addressing the issue of trafficking.

She also called for collaboration and close coordination among all the stakeholders and launching an awareness campaign in the SAARC region.

Mahmudul Kabir, Bangladesh Country Director, TdH Netherlands; Advocate Salma Ali, President of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association; Shib Nath Roy, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Jannatul Ferdous, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; Thangaperumal Ponpandi, Country Director, TdH Netherlands, India and Nepal; and others spoke.

Members of Civil Societies from Bangladesh, Nepal and India took part in the workshop.

The author is a freelance journalist.












