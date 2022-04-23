Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Sabrina eyes on global branding of ‘Sabu Shop’

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Women\'s Own Report

When the fact is about beauty products, we all look for authenticity. Beauty and skincare are all about the fascination for women. Shopping has become very easy with the availability of online shops nowadays, but the issue arises about authentic products. Sabu Shop has brought the solution of pure and authentic skincare products to thousands of women.
The changemaker we are talking about is none other than Sabrina Khatun, the founder of Sabu Shop Limited . Sabu Shop Limited started its journey in 2018 with the target to become an authentic personal beautification partner for all girls. From an early age, Sabrina was aware of beauty and personal care. She imports foreign products for herself through a brother. After using these, she got a good result and thought to sell these.
Sabrina Khatun wanted to spread pure foreign beauty products to her customers.  Therefore she got support from her family to start the business. Within these four years, Sabu Shop became a trusted course of cosmetics for thousands of customers. Being an online shop, it was not easy for her to beat many other fake sellers and prove herself as an authentic seller. Sabu Shop's Facebook page has more than 4 lakh followers. Also, Sabu Shop has three showrooms now.
Sabrina Khatun said, "We are determined to provide the best solution to skin and beauty problems of Bangladeshi girls." Sabu Shop always provides BSTI tested authentic products to their customers.
The journey of these four years was not easy for Sabrina Khatun. They used to provide imported cosmetics products to the customers. Sabu Shop Limited has faced conspiracy on social media, and also, one of their suppliers once provided them with a product with the wrong document. Though she faced such kind of legal issues, till now Sabu Shop Limited holds their reputation to the customers for their service and product quality. She strongly advises new entrepreneurs to learn about the legal procedures of running a business professionally.
Sabrina Khatun has won three awards in her career as an entrepreneur. She started her career as a businesswoman and beauty consultant as a hobby. But for the time being, she started to love this profession, and now she is working solely for her customer to serve the best. She thanks her parents and husband for their support in her journey.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change impact on gender equality
Regional cooperation through SAIEVAC key to establishing child right
Sabrina eyes on global branding of ‘Sabu Shop’
Home remedies to treat pimples
The importance of mental health for women
Ensuring education by fighting child marriage
Pop of Color recognized 50 self-reliant women
Keeping a healthy hair during Ramadan


Latest News
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Environment polluters are enemies of country and people: Hasan
Afghanistan: Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban for 'misleading' youths
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
Chhatra League’s Science Cell holds quiz prize distribution programme
Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP
UK, India agree to step up defence, trade cooperation
Most Read News
Japan consumer prices jump
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
Information technology and social change in Bangladesh
The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated
Ensure smooth movement of homebound passengers: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft