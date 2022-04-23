Sabrina eyes on global branding of ‘Sabu Shop’

When the fact is about beauty products, we all look for authenticity. Beauty and skincare are all about the fascination for women. Shopping has become very easy with the availability of online shops nowadays, but the issue arises about authentic products. Sabu Shop has brought the solution of pure and authentic skincare products to thousands of women.

The changemaker we are talking about is none other than Sabrina Khatun, the founder of Sabu Shop Limited . Sabu Shop Limited started its journey in 2018 with the target to become an authentic personal beautification partner for all girls. From an early age, Sabrina was aware of beauty and personal care. She imports foreign products for herself through a brother. After using these, she got a good result and thought to sell these.

Sabrina Khatun wanted to spread pure foreign beauty products to her customers. Therefore she got support from her family to start the business. Within these four years, Sabu Shop became a trusted course of cosmetics for thousands of customers. Being an online shop, it was not easy for her to beat many other fake sellers and prove herself as an authentic seller. Sabu Shop's Facebook page has more than 4 lakh followers. Also, Sabu Shop has three showrooms now.

Sabrina Khatun said, "We are determined to provide the best solution to skin and beauty problems of Bangladeshi girls." Sabu Shop always provides BSTI tested authentic products to their customers.

The journey of these four years was not easy for Sabrina Khatun. They used to provide imported cosmetics products to the customers. Sabu Shop Limited has faced conspiracy on social media, and also, one of their suppliers once provided them with a product with the wrong document. Though she faced such kind of legal issues, till now Sabu Shop Limited holds their reputation to the customers for their service and product quality. She strongly advises new entrepreneurs to learn about the legal procedures of running a business professionally.

Sabrina Khatun has won three awards in her career as an entrepreneur. She started her career as a businesswoman and beauty consultant as a hobby. But for the time being, she started to love this profession, and now she is working solely for her customer to serve the best. She thanks her parents and husband for their support in her journey.









